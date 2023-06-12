VIP AUDIO 6/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-4-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including Mick Foley, TNA’s Slammiversary, Draft Lottery, ECW One Night Stand, autobiographies, Ring of Honor (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 4, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

The Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including Mick Foley, TNA’s Slammiversary, the Draft Lottery, ECW One Night Stand, and more.

New Question of the Week on wrestling autobiographies.

A rundown of the several major indy shows in the U.S. next weekend.

Real Deal Reaction on Ring of Honor.

And more!

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO