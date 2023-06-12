FREE PODCAST 6/11 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-11-18) Reaction to Punk’s UFC loss, final Money in the Bank hype, live callers, on-site report, emails (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Zack Heydorn and they broke down WWE’s final Money in the Bank hype including live callers, an on-site correspondent from Little Rock, Ark., and listener mailbag including topics on Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, the What chant, repetitive big spots, confounding announcing, Bobby Lashley-Sami Zayn, and more. They also discussed C.M. Punk UFC loss that weekend with Heydorn’s analyses from being in the arena on Saturday night. Was Punk delusional? Should he be applauded for his heart? Did he prove anyone wrong or everyone right? What’s next for him?

