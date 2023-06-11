VIP AUDIO 6/11 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Anticipation for Jey Uso making a choice, Theory defends against Uso, Charlotte returns, MITB qualifiers, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Jey Uso challenging Austin Theory and anticipation for Jey Uso making his decision about where he would side. Also, Money in the Bank qualifiers, a return of Charlotte Flair, main events hyped for next three episodes, and more.

