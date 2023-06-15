FREE PODCAST 6/15 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk the crowd booing Punk in D.C. and other on-site observations from Dynamite, Collision hype, Forbidden Door, Bloodline, reviews of Raw, SD, UFC, more (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Todd’s observations from attending Dynamite in person last night in D.C. including the negative response to C.M. Punk’s vignette.

Off-air happenings including Kenny Omega’s speech to the crowd along with the very late ROH taping.

A discussion about the build for Collision including quite a bit about Punk’s role and the pros and cons of being a babyface or a heel

Reviews of Dynamite including MJF vs. Adam Cole, Rampage, Smackdown including the latest Bloodline drama, Raw including Charlotte’s return, NXT, and UFC.

