VIP AUDIO 6/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Crowd boos Punk in D.C. and other on-site observations from Dynamite, Collision hype, Forbidden Door, Bloodline, reviews of Raw, SD, UFC, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with Todd’s observations from attending Dynamite in person last night in D.C. including the negative response to C.M. Punk’s vignette. Also, off-air happenings including Kenny Omega’s speech to the crowd along with the very late ROH taping. Then discussion about the build for Collision including quite a bit about Punk’s role and the pros and cons of being a babyface or a heel. Then reviews of Dynamite including MJF vs. Adam Cole, Rampage, Smackdown including the latest Bloodline drama, Raw including Charlotte’s return, NXT, and UFC.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO