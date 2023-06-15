FREE PODCAST 6/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review West Coast Pro’s Kid Zombie including Starboy vs. Massaro Number One Contender’s Match, Knight vs. Keith, plus Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds live experience, more (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review West Coast Pro’s Kid Zombie, featuring a number one contender’s match between Vinnie Massaro and Starboy Charlie, Bryan Keith vs. Kevin Knight in an excellent match, a wild big man match pitting Calvin Tankman against BEEF, a night of impressive dropkicks, and more. Then Chris and Justin recount their live experience at Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds, recounting the highlights of the show. For VIP listeners they check out a blast from the past when the New Backseat Boyz & Johnny Kashmere face the Bollywood Boys & Mo Jabari in Greektown Wrestling and Dan the Dad against Alec Price from Freelance Wrestling.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO