6/15 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Moose vs. Swann, ABC vs. Decay

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JUNE 15, 2023

COLUMBUS, OH AT THE OHIO EXPO CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Video package of the Against All Odds highlights, including Chris Sabin winning the X Division Title and Alex Shelley winning the Impact World Title.

-Sabin and Shelley came to the ring with their theme music. Sabin said he had a dream that he became the nine time X Division champion and that Shelley finally became the world champion. Sabin said he woke up and realized that it wasn’t a dream; it was a dream come true. Shelley said that he ugly cried because he felt that he wasn’t good enough, but the title proved that he was. He talked about mentoring Okada, Jay White, the Young Bucks, Trey Miguel, Kushida, and Seth Rollins and they call became world champions. Now he can say he became a world champion because of the fans, the locker room, and his mentors. Sabin asked Shelley if he was a world champion, so that Shelley could say his new catchphrase “Yup.” Shelley said it’s a new era in Impact, the Machine Guns Era.

Nick Aldis’ music played and he walked to the ring. Aldis said both of them did what they said they were going to do. He said he was proud of Shelley and that he did deserve it. He talked about Shelley helping him early in his career and said that he was another world champion that Shelley helped. Aldis said he isn’t the same guy that Shelley helped and that now Shelley has risen to his level. Fans slightly booed at that. Aldis said he would do everything in his power to make sure it was him that beats Shelley for the title.

Trey Miguel’s music played and he walked to the stage. He burped. He said he had gas from all the smoke they were blowing. He said they forgot him and asked where was his respect. Sabin cut him off and said that Trey had to earn respect. Sabin said that Trey could earn respect by saying it to his face. Trey said no. Kenny King’s music played and he and Sheldon Jean stood alongside Trey. King said all he heard was a lot of talking, but Trey was the only one speaking the truth. King called Sabin, Shelley, and Aldis office favorites and fans popped at him calling Aldis “Nepotism Nick.” Sabin challenged them to a match.

Gisele Shaw’s music played and she walked to the ring with Savanah Evans and Jai Vidal. She said the spotlight should be hers, but they rolled out the red carpet for Trinity, just like they did for the Guns and Aldis. She questioned if they really deserved all this. Shelley said “yup.” Shelley said there was no carpet when they got here and they had been there for decades. He said her problem wasn’t with them but Trinity.

Trinity’s music played and she walked to the ring. She said that Alex Shelley’s school is in session and she was there to see Shaw get schooled. Jai said he thought she was just there to get slapped by him again. Trinity threatened to knock him out again. Deonna Purrazzo’s music played and she walked to the ring. Deonna said that she had surpassed 500 cumulative days as Knockouts champion. Trinity interrupted and said that Deonna would only be champion until Slammiversary. Aldis agreed that some things would change at Slammiversary.

Santino Marella’s music played and he walked to the stage. He said if he learned anything from Earnest “The Cat” Miller, it’s to take advantage of an opportunity. He made a 5-on-5 tag team match as the main event. Everyone argued in the ring.

-Steve Maclin promo. Dramatic music played in the background. He talked about his two year journey to the title. He was in a rage and said the match should have never happened and he should still be the champion. [c]

-Clip of Sami Callihan pinning Deaner at Against All Odds.

-The Design promo. Dramatic played in the background. Deaner said they lost and asked who was to blame. He looked at Angels. Angels defended himself and said he left where he was because he was tired of being bossed around and that’s all that Deaner did. He said that he had been a good solider and he blamed Deaner. Deaner said Angels needed to remember who brought him here. Angels said it was the leader of Violent By Design and Deaner got angry. Kon broke it up and said this is exactly what Sami Callihan wanted. He said they needed to show the Impact locker room that this is their territory.

(1) MOOSE vs. RICH SWANN

Swann caught Moose with a kick early. Swann sent Moose over the top rope and gave him a sliding kick. Moose caught Swann and powerbombed him on the apron. Moose swung Swann into the steel barricades. [c]

Back in the ring, Moose chopped Swann. Swann made a comeback. Rehwoldt said that Maclin would receive a rematch in Australia. Moose regained the advantage. They fought on the outside. Moose chopped Swann. Swann moved and Moose accidentally chopped the post. In the ring, Moose cut off a Swann comeback. Swann returned some kicks and gave Moose a DDT. They fought on the top rope. Moose was knocked down, but ran up the ropes and gave Swann a superplex. [c]

Swann got a few two counts on Moose. Moose scaled the ropes and jumped off, but Swann caught him with a cutter. Swann got another near fall after another cutter. Fans chanted “Impact Wrestling.” Moose clotheslined and powerbombed Swann for a two count. Moose got in the referee’s face. Moose went for a spear, but Swann was able to roll him up and got the three count.

WINNER: Rich Swann in 17:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match with plenty of time. Fans were really into this, especially at the end. This helped to re-establish that both are in the top tier in the pecking order.)

-Clip of Heath attacking Shera and Champagne Singh on the BTI show.

-Heath sat down and said that his journey in Impact has been a roller coaster ride. He talked about fighting for his contract, getting injured, coming back, getting Rhino out of a cult, Rhino getting hurt, winning the tag team titles, getting rid of Honor No More, and Rhino getting hurt again. He said what’s next for him is letting people know who the hell he is. He said if people forgot, he would give them a wake up call. [c]

-Moose walked backstage and was interrupted by Myers, who told him he had a tough loss tonight and at Against All Odds. Moose said it was the wrong time for a lecture. Myers said he failed at leading the Good Hands to a win over ABC. He said that he and Moose could beat ABC.

-Bully Ray’s music played and he walked to the ring. He had a piece of paper, which was an official complaint for Scott D’Amore hitting him with a chair at Against All Odds. Rehwoldt said this is serious. Hannifan said it was a big problem. Bully introduced himself and said he was a victim of Scott D’Amore and atrocious management. He said that Scott took a win away from him and the fans. Fans booed and chanted. He said that his letter demands justice from Anthem. He said his mental health is declining and he wants answers.

Scott’s music played and he walked to the stage. Scott took off his headset and jacket and got in the ring. Fans chanted “Scott”. He said he never thought Bully would be a whining, stooging, bitch. Bully said he would not tolerate being spoken to like that. Scott said if you’re a jerk, sometimes people will be a jerk back. Bully explained his letter. Scott said he had to go to the Anthem board to hear the complaint. Anthem said that Scott’s actions were unbecoming a president. Bully asked him to repeat it. Scott took off his glasses. He started to insult Bully but he stopped. Bully wanted him to admit that he was right and Scott was wrong. Scott said the board strongly advised him to take a leave of absence as president. The fans chanted “no”. Bully said Scott’s bosses screwed him. He told Scott to leave and don’t let the door hit him on the way out.

Scott said if he was still president, he couldn’t do this, then he took Bully down. Steve Maclin ran in and attacked Scott. Bully and Maclin continued to attack Scott. Maclin brought in two chairs. Bully choked Scott with the chair. As Maclin went to hit the chair, the lights went out. Thunder sounded in the arena. PCO appeared in the ring. They attacked him with the chairs. PCO fired up and fought both of them off. Scott sent Maclin out of the ring. Scott said he left out a detail: before he took his leave of absence, he made a match for Slammiversary: him and PCO vs. Maclin and Bully. [c]

-Maclin and Bully were in the hallway. Maclin said he was worried about PCO. He talked about all of the punishment he gave PCO, but he kept getting up. Bully told Maclin to act like a marine. He said PCO was just a man. Frankie Kazarian showed up and talked about PCO putting them both down. Eddie Edwards got in between them. Bully threatened them and Alisha. Bully and Maclin left. Eddie told Frankie they were Kowalski guys. He made peace with Frankie, despite Alisha’s objections.

(2) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. DECAY (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve)

This was a non-title match. Bey and Steve started the match. Steve took Bey to the mat. Taurus took on ABC by himself. Taurus gave Ace a quick series of moves. Steve got a two count on Ace. Ace caught Steve with a kick. Taurus headbutted Ace. Steve bit Ace and Bey’s heads. Ace sent Taurus over the top rope. Bey caught Taurus with a beautiful moonsault on the floor. Bey got Steve with a cutter and Ace hit The Fold for the pin.

WINNERS: ABC in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good while it lasted. A glorified squash win for ABC.)

-Ace and Bey walked backstage. They ran into Shelley and Sabin. Sabin said he was happy that the tag team division was well taken case of. They shook hands. ABC said they respected them. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Bhupinder Gujjar and showed a preview of his Diary special that would air next week. As he talked about it, Dirty Dango walked up and interrupted. Dango asked why someone would want to watch a show about Bhupinder. He said they should make a documentary about him and his life outside of wrestling. Bhupinder said Dango was bitter and walked off. Dango told Gia he thought the interview girls were supposed to be hot. Gia was speechless.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged the Diary specials and Slammiversary. They plugged matches for next week including:

*OVE vs. Brian Myers & Good Hands

*The Design vs. Johnathan Gresham & “Speedball” Mike Bailey

*Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

*Bully Ray & Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian

-Kevin Kelly previewed tonight’s NJPW show.

-Trinity did her ring entrance, followed by Deonna Purrazzo. [c]

(3) ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN & DEONNA PURRAZZO & TRINITY & NICK ALDIS vs. TREY MIGUEL & KENNY KING & SHELDON JEAN & GISELE SHAW & SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Jai Vidal)

Deonna and Shaw started the match. They exchanged the advantage and pin attempts. Shaw chopped Deonna. Trinity dropkicked Shaw. Trinity rubbed her butt in Shaw’s face. Shaw threw Trinity in the corner and punched her. Evans punched and slammed Trinity. Evans missed a legdrop and Trinity caught her with a kick. Trinity and Deonna suplexed Evans. Deonna went for an armbar. Shaw tried to break it up, but Trinity put her in the Star Struck. Trey broke up the holds. Shaw’s team regrouped on the outside. [c]

King punched Aldis. Aldis suplexed King and got a two count. Sabin and Trey battled. Sabin gave Trey a backbreaker for a two count. King choked Sabin over the top rope and Trey kicked Sabin, followed by a two count. Jean kicked and punched Sabin, followed by a series of elbows and a two count. King suplexed and punched Sabin and got a two count. King had Sabin in a front facelock, then sent him to the outside. Shaw’s team attacked Sabin on the outside. Back in the ring, King got a two count on Sabin. King kicked Sabin in the back. Trey gave Sabin a double sledgehammer off the top and got a two count. Trey gave Sabin knee strikes.

King punched Sabin. Sabin fought back with punches. King chopped Sabin and gave him a series of kicks for a two count. Sabin gave King a tornado DDT and finally got the tag to Shelley. Shelley chopped Trey and suplexed him. Shelley attacked Jai and Jean on the outside. Shelley gave Trey an atomic drop from the top rope, then put him in a Border City Stretch. Evans broke it up and everyone traded moves, including Jai decking Trinity. Aldis threw Jai out of the ring. Trey gave Aldis a neckbreaker. Jean kicked Sabin. Shelley chopped Jean. King accidentally kicked Jean. Aldis slammed Jean. Shelley superkicked Jean, followed by the Shell Shock and the pin.

WINNERS: Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin & Deonna Purrazzo & Trinity & Nick Aldis in 19:00.

After the match, Aldis went to hand Shelley the title belt, but instead he decked Shelley with it. Sabin made the save as Aldis ran out of the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: Action packed match, with a surprise ending of a heel move by Aldis. It will be fun to see how this progresses from here. Glad to see a fresh mix of people in the main event as well.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A talk-heavy, reset edition of the show. The first segment may have been the longest talking segment in recent Impact history, but it was fine and set the stage for the Road to Slammiversary. They did a good job right off the bat of making the title changes from Against All Odds seem important. Moose vs. Rich Swann was really good and hints that maybe there are plans for Swann. The Bully Ray/Scott D’Amore segment took awhile to get to the point, but we are finally getting the Scott D’Amore match that all of this angles have been leading to. A fine start to the Slammiversary build. You can certainly sense momentum in Impact as they head to one of their biggest shows of the year.