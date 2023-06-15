VIP AUDIO 6/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Latest on Punk-Elite behind the scenes, Collision preview, Forbidden Door developments, Bloodline, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich react cover these topics:
- Latest potential dust-up in the drama with C.M. Punk and The Elite factions with the latest insights and opinions on where this is headed and what’s at stake.
- Collision hype
- Forbidden Door hype and expanded line-up
- Review of key happenings on Dynamite.
- Reaction to Raw including Cody vs. The Miz and the Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser main event.
- Reaction to the latest with The Bloodline on Smackdown.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply