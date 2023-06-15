News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Latest on Punk-Elite behind the scenes, Collision preview, Forbidden Door developments, Bloodline, more (64 min.)

June 15, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich react cover these topics:

  • Latest potential dust-up in the drama with C.M. Punk and The Elite factions with the latest insights and opinions on where this is headed and what’s at stake.
  • Collision hype
  • Forbidden Door hype and expanded line-up
  • Review of key happenings on Dynamite.
  • Reaction to Raw including Cody vs. The Miz and the Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser main event.
  • Reaction to the latest with The Bloodline on Smackdown.

