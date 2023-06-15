VIP AUDIO 6/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-11-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories including ROH in NYC, WWE Draft, ECW One Night Stand, TNA TV situation plus Indy Line-up of the Week, Hardcore Homecoming (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 11, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

New Question of the Week on TNA television deal.

Info from the previous night’s Hardcore Homecoming and which former ECW titleholder was MIA that weekend.

The Indy Lineup of the Week with America’s Most Wanted debuting in Philly.

The Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including TNA-WGN, Ring of Honor in NYC, the WWE Draft Lottery, ECW One Night Stand, and more.

