Former champion reportedly re-signs with WWE

Carlito has reportedly re-signed with WWE.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Carlito pulled out of an independent booking on July 15 because of re-signing with WWE. Carlito appeared for WWE as a part of the LWO at Backlash in Puerto Rico. He also appeared in a recent Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant.

Carlito is a former WWE Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion in WWE. There is no official word on when he would re-debut with the company or what his role and position in the company would be upon his return.

