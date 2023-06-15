News Ticker

Former champion reportedly re-signs with WWE

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 15, 2023

Former champion reportedly returning to WWE
Carlito has reportedly re-signed with WWE.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Carlito pulled out of an independent booking on July 15 because of re-signing with WWE. Carlito appeared for WWE as a part of the LWO at Backlash in Puerto Rico. He also appeared in a recent Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant.

Carlito is a former WWE Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion in WWE. There is no official word on when he would re-debut with the company or what his role and position in the company would be upon his return.

