Will Ospreay appears on AEW Dynamite, attacks Kenny Omega

Will Ospreay made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and attacked IWGP United States Champion, Kenny Omega, before the show went off the air.

Omega entered the ring to help The Elite fight off Blackpool Combat after their main event match. Eventually, Ospreay hit the ring from the audience and attacked Omega from behind. Ospreay connected with Hidden Blade and Storm Breaker. Ospreay then hit Omega with a second Hidden Blade as AEW Dynamite went off the air.

Ospreay lost the IWGP United States Championship to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. At Dominion earlier this month, Ospreay beat Lance Archer to earn his rematch against Omega at Forbidden Door.

Forbidden Door 2023 airs live on PPV on June 25 from Toronto. Other announced matches for the show include Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson, Sanada vs. Jungle Boy for the IWGP World Championship, and more.

