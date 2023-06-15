WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 6/9: Bloodline hits in opening segment, women’s division misses, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bloodline opening promo – HIT

In terms of post-Mania Bloodline stuff, I didn’t hate this. Paul Heyman twisting the knife into Jey Uso is a more realistic situation that family members could have. This storyline isn’t fixed, but when Bloodline segments are less melodramatic, that constantly improves my experience.

Mustafa Ali vs. Santos Escobar Money in the Bank Qualifying Match – HIT

A solid opening match to start the show. This match didn’t hit its ceiling but was fun while it lasted. While L.A Knight was on commentary, he mentioned that winning MITB guarantees any gold you want, which worries me. I don’t know if that a misspeak by Knight, but if the Men’s winner cashes in on Austin Theory, the MITB gimmick should be thrown into the ocean.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn Smackdown debut – MISS

I don’t mind merging the women’s tag titles but beating a debuting champion is stupid. A heel vs. heel group for the belts is a bad idea. Ronda Rousey’s aura from 2018 is dead and gone, never to return.

Bayley vs. Minchin Money in the Bank qualifying match – MISS

I like both wrestlers, but what should they do with 2 minutes and zero heat? I don’t particularly appreciate how this important qualifying match was used as a fixture just so Karrion Kross could get TV time.

WWE Asuka title presentation and Adam Pearce as an authority figure – MISS

I have a few thoughts on this entire segment. At this point WWE wants to sell new merchandise, so give everyone a new ugly belt and call it a day. Unless Bianca Belair is turning, she came off as a whiny babyface which shouldn’t happen. Asuka getting a new belt is what it is, but where is Smackdown’s Women’s champion? Charlotte Flair returned after losing to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania to only cut in front of the line to demand a title match and get it in three weeks on Smackdown made no sense. Considering Flair didn’t even lose to Asuka.

Adam Pearce comes off as a complete idiot. Confirming with Belair in the segment prior, she has the next title shot only to book Asuka and Flair in 3 weeks on Smackdown.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match Baron Corbin vs. Butch – MISS

Stop making these important matches as fixtures in the background to step up an awful Corbin match that no one wants to watch.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match IYO SKY vs. Shotzi – HIT

Another quick match, but at least these ladies maximized their minutes. IYO and Bailey, now officially qualified for MITB, sets up the team’s break up at the upcoming PLE.

WWE United States Title Match Austin Theory vs. Jey Uso – MISS

A match bordering on ok that the crowd was into was nearing a thumbs-up for me, but then the ref bump occurred. Like anything, a proper ref bump in moderation is fine, but WWE can’t help itself by doing one in every Bloodline match now. The execution of the run in’s was sloppy, and the interactions between Jimmy and Solo were awful.

FINAL THOUGHTS: An episode that was Bloodline-heavy and busy at the same time still found a way to get a thumbs down from me.

CATCH-UP: NXT Gold Rush special announced, Seth Rollins to defend world championship against Bron Breakker