World tag team champion reportedly involved in AEW creative

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 16, 2023

Dax Harwood reportedly involved in AEW creative
Dax Harwood is reportedly involved in the creative department for AEW.

PWInsider is reporting that the current tag team champion as a member of FTR is working on the creative team for AEW. Former WWE writer, Jimmy Jacobs, recently joined the team and Bryan Danielson has reportedly been involved with creative as well. The news comes ahead of the premiere of AEW Collision, the company’s third television product, which will debut on Saturday June 17.

AEW Collision will feature the return of CM Punk, Miro, and others. In the main event of the premiere episode of the show, CM Punk will team with FTR to take on the team of Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold.

