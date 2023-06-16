WWE Payback PLE set to emanate from Pittsburgh in September

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Payback PLE will make its return to the WWE calendar on September 2 and will emanate from Pittsburgh. The company announced the news on Friday morning.

#WWEPayback will emanate LIVE from Pittsburgh's @PPGPaintsArena on Saturday, Sept. 2! 🎟️ Tickets on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10am ET via @Ticketmaster. https://t.co/SIKP6RYlEz — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2023

“WWE today announced that WWE Payback will take place Saturday, Sept. 2 from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh,” the company wrote on it’s website. “It marks the first premium live event to emanate from Pittsburgh in five years. WWE Payback will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

“Tickets for WWE Payback go on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. ET via ticketmaster.com. Click here to learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities.

“In addition, WWE Payback Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location at https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/payback-tickets or by calling 1-855-346-7388, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. The WWE Payback Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more.”

Payback has not been an event on WWE calendar since 2020. At Payback 2020, Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship, which started his 1,000 day plus reign as champion.

CATCH-UP: Former champion reportedly re-signs with WWE