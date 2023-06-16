CM Punk says he handled All Out media scrum “the wrong way, 100%”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk says that it’s easy for him to admit that he was regretful in how he handled his appearance at the All Out post-PPV media scrum event last September.

In an interview with ESPN, spoke about his mindset going into the media scrum and how he apologized to Tony Khan right away when both sat down together after the fact.

“The first thing I said to Tony when I sat down with him and spoke to him after it was, ‘Man, I’m really sorry I put you in that position,'” Punk said. “I apologize for the scrum. But when you’ve watched that scrum, you’re looking at a very, very frustrated guy who had told people. That’s not the first time he heard all that. It’s not the first time lawyers were told all that. And I was just looking for something to be done and nothing got done. So, if you want something done right, you got to do it yourself. And I just didn’t approach it in the right manner, but tension was high. I was very, very pissed. I pretty much knew that I had just injured myself again. I was hurt, and I was disappointed. Yeah, it’s very easy for me to say I regret that and I handled it the wrong way, 100%.”

CM Punk will make his return to AEW this Saturday night on the premiere of AEW Collision. Punk is scheduled to team with FTR against Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold in the main event.

