CM Punk calls his match with Adam Page at Double or Nothing “garbage”

CM Punk says that he had a garbage match with Adam Page at the Double or Nothing PPV due to his feelings and fallout of Page’s off-script promo remark in the lead up to the match.

ESPN is reporting that Punk was infuriated with the promo and thought about not doing the match at all. In an interview with ESPN, Punk said he had a bad match with Page because he was trying to protect himself.

“And I proceed to have what I think is a garbage match because I’m trying to protect myself on stuff instead of actually just working and trying to put on the best performance I can,” Punk said. “I’m keeping an eye out. He chopped me in the mouth one time, and I’m just like, ‘OK, did you do that on purpose?’ You chip my tooth, and I’m like, ‘All right, should I give him a receipt?’ It changes the dynamic. It poisoned everything for me, and it made it all really, really ugly, and that was what set all of this off, and here we are over a year later and ain’t s— been done about it.”

The Adam Page promo was the catalyst for Punk’s infamous post-All Out PPV media scrum appearance in which he ran down Page and The Elite, leading to a backstage brawl between Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. In the interview, Punk said that he regretted his actions at the press conference.

Punk returns to AEW on Saturday June 17 for the premiere of AEW Collision. He will team with FTR to take on Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold in the main event.

