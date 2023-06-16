VIP AUDIO 6/15 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Roman’s eventual babyface turn, Chat GPT matches wrestlers and old managers, favorite Torch Talk interviews, AEW video game, Usos, Cole, Cody, TNA, Ari, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

More on the exclusivity clause in arenas for major pro wrestling companies.

Are the Usos looking too hapless lately?

Is Triple H overdoing it with goth gimmicks?

Should WWE allow other wrestlers than Asuka to do basically a mist-to-the-face gimmick?

Is Todd going to play the AEW video game and does he think it will increase AEW’s popularity?

Is it time for Cody Rhodes to move on from his introductory catch-phrase, ‘What do you want to talk about?”

Favorite Torch Talk interviews? Are more planned? Who is on the wish list of interview subjects? What’s the interview process like?

Would Adam Cole benefit from being more like his heel self in his babyface role? Is that in general true of heel-to-face turns including whatever happens next with L.A. Knight?

How is the eventual babyface turn of Roman Reigns going to go? Is Triple H better equipped than Vince McMahon to make it work? WIll it elevate WWE to have a babyface Reigns on a second go-around?

Ideas for classic managers matched with today’s wrestlers as generated by Chat GTP.

Does Tony Khan have Orange Cassidy on a path to dethroning MJF for the AEW World Title?

Thoughts on Thea Hall’s future.

Who would have a better run in today’s era, Chris Candido or Matt Borne?

Do WWE and AEW have too many championship matches on TV nowadays?

Was it disrespectful for Adam Pearce to present the new WWE women’s title belts while Triple H presented the WWE men’s title belts?

Wouldn’t this have been a good time to remove the sexist aspect of how titles are named in WWE – with “women’s” attached to women’s titles, but no gender identity for the men’s?

Any thoughts on Ari Emanuel’s interview on Freakonomics?

Should Cody really be facing Dominik on a PPV, especially in light of the dream matches AEW is putting together at Forbidden Door at the same time?

Why couldn’t TNA ever accomplish what AEW has in terms of getting fans to pay for the product? What was the high point? What is the best case for Impact Wrestling five years from now in terms of upside?

SUPPLEMENT…

Hi Todd and Wade

Thanks for all you do – always enjoy The Fix, an excellent aid in procrastination.

I asked Chat GPT to pair up classic managers of old with the best combination it could find from today’s talent, and book a feud for each. I’ve included the details in case you’re interested, but I’m most interested in what you think of each pairing. Thanks!

“Match up the classic wrestling managers of the 1980s and 1990s with the best possible combination of wrestlers from today. Include Bobby Heenan, Jimmy Hart, Jim Cornette, Mr Perfect, Fred Blassie, Mr Fuji, Paul E. Dangerously and Sensational Sherri. Describe whether each pairing would be a feel or babyface combination. Talk about how they would combine with the wrestler chosen, their relationship and TV performance. Book an opponent for each wrestler, an angle to promote each match, the results and the immediate aftermath of each.”

Bobby Heenan:

Wrestler: Roman Reigns

Alignment: Heel

Combination: Bobby Heenan’s manipulative and conniving nature would align perfectly with Roman Reigns’ dominant and authoritative character.

Relationship and TV Performance: Heenan would act as Reigns’ calculating advisor, amplifying his status as “The Tribal Chief” and ensuring Reigns remains at the top of the WWE.

Opponent: John Cena

Angle: Heenan proclaims Roman Reigns as the true face of WWE and challenges John Cena to a match to prove Reigns’ dominance.

Result: With limited interference from Heenan, Roman Reigns defeats John Cena and establishes his supremacy.

Immediate Aftermath: Bobby Heenan gloats about Roman Reigns’ victory, asserting their dominance over the WWE roster. Heenan continues to manipulate situations to ensure Reigns remains the unstoppable force in the company.

Jimmy Hart:

Wrestler: The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E)

Alignment: Babyface

Combination: Jimmy Hart’s energetic and enthusiastic persona would perfectly complement the high-energy and entertaining style of The New Day.

Relationship and TV Performance: Hart would serve as The New Day’s hype man, adding excitement and charisma to their entrances and matches.

Opponents: The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso)

Angle: Hart promotes The New Day as the embodiment of positivity and challenges The Usos to a match to settle their long-standing rivalry.

Result: The New Day manages to overcome The Usos’ tactics and secure the victory.

Immediate Aftermath: Jimmy Hart celebrates with The New Day, emphasizing their unity and positivity. The alliance between Hart and The New Day continues, as they spread joy and entertainment throughout the WWE.

Jim Cornette:

Wrestlers: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)

Alignment: Heel

Combination: Jim Cornette’s old-school mentality and managerial skills would perfectly align with FTR’s traditional, no-nonsense tag team style.

Relationship and TV Performance: Cornette would serve as FTR’s outspoken and controversial manager, emphasizing their tag team prowess and criticizing modern wrestling styles.

Opponents: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Angle: Cornette claims that FTR is the true embodiment of tag team wrestling and challenges The Young Bucks to a match for tag team supremacy.

Result: With Cornette’s interference, FTR manages to deliver a low blow behind the referee’s back and secure the victory over The Young Bucks.

Immediate Aftermath: FTR continues to dominate the tag team division under Cornette’s guidance, using their tactics to further frustrate and anger the fan-favorite teams.

Mr. Perfect:

Wrestler: Seth Rollins

Alignment: Heel

Combination: Mr. Perfect’s perfectionist persona and in-ring expertise would perfectly align with Seth Rollins’ arrogant and technically sound character.

Relationship and TV Performance: Mr. Perfect would act as Rollins’ mentor, showcasing his own flawless skills and demanding excellence from Rollins.

Opponent: Daniel Bryan

Angle: Mr. Perfect challenges Daniel Bryan, claiming that Rollins is the true “Perfect” competitor and challenges Bryan to prove him wrong.

Result: Seth Rollins manages to outsmart Daniel Bryan and secure the victory.

Immediate Aftermath: Mr. Perfect commends Seth Rollins on his victory, solidifying their alliance based on their shared belief in perfection. Rollins becomes even more confident and arrogant, with Mr. Perfect guiding him to maintain his spot at the top of the WWE.

Fred Blassie:

Wrestler: Brock Lesnar

Alignment: Heel

Combination: Fred Blassie’s cunning and ruthless nature would perfectly complement Brock Lesnar’s dominating and destructive in-ring style.

Relationship and TV Performance: Blassie would act as Lesnar’s calculating and strategic advisor, ensuring Lesnar’s path of destruction continues.

Opponent: Bobby Lashley

Angle: Fred Blassie boasts about Lesnar’s dominance and declares him the “Ultimate Beast.” However, Bobby Lashley, managed by MVP, interrupts Blassie, claiming that he is the true “Alpha Male” of professional wrestling. The two managers engage in a war of words, leading to a clash between Lesnar and Lashley.

Result: With limited interference from Blassie and MVP, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engage in a highly physical and intense matchup. The match goes back and forth, showcasing the power and athleticism of both competitors. In the end, Lesnar narrowly secures the victory, leaving Lashley frustrated.

Immediate Aftermath: Fred Blassie gloats about Lesnar’s triumph, asserting his dominance as the manager of the “Ultimate Beast.” MVP, on the other hand, consoles Bobby Lashley, vowing that they will regroup and come back stronger. The feud between Lesnar and Lashley continues, with both competitors seeking to prove themselves as the most dominant force in professional wrestling.

Mr. Fuji:

Wrestler: Shinsuke Nakamura

Alignment: Heel

Combination: Mr. Fuji’s devious and sneaky tactics would align well with Shinsuke Nakamura’s eccentric and unpredictable persona.

Relationship and TV Performance: Fuji would act as Nakamura’s manager, using his knowledge of underhanded tactics to gain an advantage for Nakamura.

Opponent: AJ Styles

Angle: Fuji taunts AJ Styles, claiming Nakamura is superior and challenging Styles to a match to prove Nakamura’s dominance.

Result: With limited interference from Fuji, Shinsuke Nakamura employs mind games to outmaneuver AJ Styles and secure the victory.

Immediate Aftermath: Mr. Fuji celebrates with Nakamura, further establishing their partnership based on Fuji’s guidance and Nakamura’s unique charisma. The feud between Nakamura and Styles continues, with Fuji plotting more schemes.

Paul E. Dangerously (Paul Heyman):

Wrestler: Drew McIntyre

Alignment: Heel

Combination: Paul Heyman’s charismatic and manipulative persona would complement Drew McIntyre’s intense and dominant in-ring style.

Relationship and TV Performance: Heyman would act as McIntyre’s mouthpiece, amplifying his message of dominance and presenting him as an unstoppable force.

Opponent: Edge

Angle: Heyman claims that McIntyre is the new face of WWE and challenges Edge, claiming McIntyre will retire him.

Result: With limited interference from Heyman, Drew McIntyre and Edge engage in a hard-hitting battle, with McIntyre ultimately coming out victorious.

Immediate Aftermath: Paul Heyman revels in McIntyre’s triumph, further solidifying their alliance. McIntyre’s reign as a top heel continues, with Heyman continuing to advocate for his dominance.

Sensational Sherri:

Wrestler: Sasha Banks

Alignment: Babyface

Combination: Sensational Sherri’s vibrant personality and managerial skills would complement Sasha Banks’ charismatic and high-flying style.

Relationship and TV Performance: Sherri would act as Banks’ mentor, providing guidance and adding an extra layer of flair to her character.

Opponent: Bayley

Angle: Sherri confronts Bayley, claiming Banks is the true standard-bearer of the women’s division, leading to a match to settle the score.

Result: Sasha Banks and Bayley put on a classic encounter, with Banks emerging as the victor.

Immediate Aftermath: Sensational Sherri celebrates with Sasha Banks, showcasing their strong bond. Banks’ popularity as a babyface grows, with Sherri continuing to add her unique touch to Banks’ performances.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO