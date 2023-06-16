VIP AUDIO 6/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – ECW One Night Stand Post-PPV Roundtables with Keller, Powell, Mitchell, Caldwell discussing a successful throwback event (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the ECW One Night Stand PPV from June 12, 2005.

First, the Rapid-Fire Post-PPV Analysis with Wade Keller and Jason Powell react instantly to the ECW One Night Stand PPV, analyzing the PPV including what worked and didn’t work, who was notably missing, should it have ended with Steve Austin in the ring, the best RVD promo ever, and more.

Second, the full PPV Roundtable with PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and James Caldwell joining Wade to discuss the PPV start to finish. Mitchell called it the best pro wrestling PPV he’s ever seen. They walked through the entire event and discussed the event that Keller called “a big party” and “basically everything it needed to be.” It wasn’t perfect, though, and they talk about some missed opportunities and critique some booking choices centered around WWE talent.

This is the latest episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

