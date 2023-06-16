FOCO releasing bobbleheads for Alexa Bliss and Kurt Angle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Alexa Bliss and Kurt Angle have new bobbleheads up for pre-order from FOCO.

The Bliss bobble features her on a swing with her doll, Lilly, in her lap. Her name is displayed in front with Lily’s name spelled out in blocks beneath her. This bobblehead is limited to 123 units, retails for $95, and stands at 8 inches tall.

FOCO has also released a Kurt Angle Bighead. Angle’s Bighead features him in a fighting pose and standing on a thematic base wearing his signature wrestling attire. Angle’s name and logo are displayed on the base. The Angle Bighead is limited to 144 units, retails for $65, and stands close to 10 inches tall.

Both bobbleheads are up for pre-order at FOCO.