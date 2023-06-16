6/16 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns’ return, Charlotte on The Grayson Waller Effect, Styles/Michin vs. Kross/Scarlett, Tag Team Gauntlet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JUNE 16, 2023

LEXINGTON, KY AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of the Bloodline segments on last week’s Smackdown. The video started with the opening segment with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman with Heyman’s message to Jey and the set-up for the match against Austin Theory in the main event. The video then shifted to the backstage segment with Jey and Heyman where Jey told Heyman that if Jey is in the Bloodline, then Heyman is out. After that, the video recapped the main event between Theory and Jey. The video highlighted Jey’s visible pin fall with no referee, then the series of run-ins. The video ended with Jimmy’s superkick to Jey and Theory’s subsequent victory followed by the aftermath with Jey and Jimmy. Cole asked if Jey would stay with the Bloodline or side with Jimmy.

-Kayla Braxton was in the parking lot. A black SUV pulled up. Kayla asked if Jey would fall in line. Roman Reigns emerged from the SUV. Kayla tried to talk to him and Reigns walked off. Heyman appeared next. Kayla asked Heyman where Jey stood in the Bloodline. Heyman sighed and walked off.

-They showed a graphic of Jey Uso and the heading asked if Jey would fall in line. Michael Cole hyped the segment for later in the show then introduced the audience to Smackdown.

-The Street Profits made their entrance. The other teams in the gauntlet match were around the ring.

-The Brawling Brutes made their entrance.

(1A) STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. BRAWLING BRUTES (Sheamus & Ridge Holland) – Tag Team Gauntlet Match for Number One Contendership of Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Sheamus started with Ford. Sheamus shot Ford off the ropes and took him down with a shoulder block. Ford ran the ropes and took Sheamus down. Sheamus went for a back suplex but Ford landed on his feet. Ford landed a chop then ran the ropes but Sheamus countered with a backbreaker. Holland tagged in and beat on Ford before he delivered a suplex. Ford fought back and took Holland down with a kick. Dawkins tagged in and took down Holland with a series of clotheslines. Dawkins knocked Sheamus off the apron then took Holland down again. Holland went to the corner and Dawkins charged with a spin around splash. Holland fought back and Sheamus made a blind tag. Sheamus hit the ring and delivered a Brogue Kick for the win.

WINNER: Brawling Brutes in 3:00

(1B) BRAWLING BRUTES (Sheamus & Ridge Holland) vs. THE O.C. (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)

Anderson and Gallows hit the ring. They took Sheamus down and Anderson made the cover. Sheamus kicked out at two as they cut to break. [c]

Sheamus fought back against Gallows but Gallows knocked Sheamus into the corner. Sheamus took Anderson off the apron. Gallows planted Sheamus with a slam then made the cover for a two count. Anderson tagged in and kicked Sheamus in the gut. Anderson raked at the eyes of Sheamus. Sheamus fought back from his knees but Anderson landed a series of forearms. Anderson made another cover for another two count. Gallows tagged back in and beat on Sheamus in the corner. Gallows slammed Sheamus then put him in a headlock. The crowd cheered Sheamus on as he made it to his feet. They showed Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens watching on a monitor in the back. Sheamus took Gallows down with a slam. Anderson tagged in and prevented Sheamus from tagging Holland. Anderson then knocked Holland off the apron. Sheamus surprised Anderson with a Brogue Kick for the win.

WINNER: Brawling Brutes in 6:00

(1C) BRAWLING BRUTES (Sheamus & Ridge Holland) vs. L.W.O. (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

The L.W.O. entered the ring and sent Sheamus to the outside. They dove over the top and took out Sheamus. Wilde rolled Sheamus into the ring and hit a dropkick off the top. Del Toro tagged in and hit a moonsault off the top rope. He covered Sheamus for a near fall. Wilde tagged back in. They went for a back suplex but Sheamus fought them off. Del Toro kicked Sheamus toward Holland who made the tag. Sheamus took Del Toro down with a knee. Holland hit the ring and slammed Del Toro for the win.

WINNER: Brawling Brutes in 3:00

(1D) BRAWLING BRUTES (Sheamus & Ridge Holland) vs. HIT ROW (Top Dolla & Ashante the Adonis)

Hit Row hit the ring and Sheamus hit Top Dolla with a Brogue Kick for the win.

WINNER: Brawling Brutes in 10 seconds

Pretty Deadly’s music played and they asked for a timeout on the outside as Sheamus and Holland called them to the ring. Cole hyped the next part of the match for after the break. [c]

(1E) BRAWLING BRUTES (Sheamus & Ridge Holland) vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

Prince and Holland were in the ring. Prince took Holland down. Prince took Holland to the corner and Wilson tagged in. Wilson landed a neckbreaker and made the cover for a near fall. They showed Holland missing Wilson and hitting the steps during the break. Prince tagged in and took Holland to the corner. Holland fought back and tried an Irish whip but Prince countered and whipped Holland hard into the corner. Holland collapsed. Prince set up for a powerbomb but Holland fought it off. Prince beat on Holland then hit a running knee to a downed Holland. Prince made the cover for a two count. Prince put Holland in a headlock. Sheamus cheered Holland on from the apron. Holland got to his feet and lifted Prince to his shoulders. Prince got free and took out Holland’s knee. Wilson tagged in. Pretty Deadly went for a double suplex but Holland reversed and slammed Wilson and Prince. Holland crawled toward Sheamus. Holland made the tag and Sheamus hit the ring. He took down Wilson then splashed both men in the corners. Sheamus delivered a pair of Irish Curse Backbreakers and posed for the crowd. Sheamus set up for a Brogue but Wilson moved. Sheamus countered and hit Wilson with an Alabama Slam. Sheamus made the cover but Prince made the save. Holland knocked Prince to the outside. Holland followed Prince out. Prince threw Holland into the ring post. In the ring, Wilson tried to escape to the apron. Sheamus set him up for the Ten Beats. Prince tried to stop it but Sheamus grabbed Prince and gave both members of Pretty Deadly Ten Beats. The crowd counted as Sheamus got to thirty. Sheamus went for a Celtic Cross on Wilson but Prince made a blind tag. Sheamus delivered the move and made the cover. Prince went to the top rope and came off with a leg drop. He covered Sheamus for the win.

WINNER: Pretty Deadly in 10:00 to earn an Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

(McDonald’s Analysis: A little chaotic there but they accomplished what they needed to and the right teams were left at the end. Sheamus and Holland looked credible, and despite being fresher, Pretty Deadly had to outsmart Sheamus and Holland to win. That’s a slight problem, in a way. Pretty Deadly didn’t cheat or do anything nefarious. They were just smarter than Holland and Sheamus and worked better as a team. Hit Row was treated as the joke they are. The Street Profits being out so quickly was disappointing and a little bit of a surprise. The announcers keep mentioning that they were the first tag team drafted, but they haven’t done anything to warrant that. I really wish we could see a heel turn for them or a break up or anything that would make them interesting again. Pretty Deadly is the right team to win and they will be good opponents for Zayn and Owens.)

-They showed a graphic for Charlotte Flair on the Grayson Waller Effect as Wade Barrett hyped the segment. They then showed a graphic of Jey Uso. Cole asked if Jey would fall in line later tonight. [c]

-Pretty Deadly celebrated in the ring. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens made their entrance. The crowd sang Zayn’s song as Zayn and Owens stood on the ramp. Zayn thanked the crowd. Zayn congratulated Pretty Deadly. He said he didn’t expect them to win, but they did. Zayn said they won five minutes ago and they’re still celebrating so they’ve overstayed their welcome. Zayn told Pretty Deadly to get out of here. Prince said it was cute, but he has a question. Prince said that they just beat five teams but their hair looks better than Owens’. Prince called Pretty Deadly the tastiest snacks on Smackdown. Wilson said when they become Tag Team champions they will celebrate even longer. Prince said when everyone thinks it’s going to end they’re going to celebrate even longer.

-Zayn asked Owens if he was hearing this. Zayn asked Owens if it bothered him. Owens screamed and said that listening to Pretty Deadly makes him want to punch them. Zayn said he thinks they should. Zayn and Owens ran toward the ring. Pretty Deadly exited and went up the ramp. Cole hyped the match between the two teams for two weeks from now on Smackdown.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good little back and forth to give the match a little more. I really want to see these two teams work together as there’s such a stark contrast between them. They should work really well together and give us something entertaining. WWE must have some high hopes for Pretty Deadly considering who they’re working with out of the gate.)

-Roman Reigns was in the back with Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Heyman asked Reigns if he’s spoken with Jey. Reigns said no. Reigns asked Heyman who the Tribal Chief was. Heyman said that Reigns was. Reigns said that when Jey is the Tribal Chief, people will reach out to him, but since it’s still Reigns, Jey should reach out to him. Reigns asked if Heyman had spoken to Jey. Heyman said he hasn’t since last week. Reigns then told Heyman to go talk to Jey. Heyman said yes and left the locker room.

-Iyo Sky made her entrance with Bayley at her side. They showed a graphic for Sky against Zelina Vega. Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-Zelina Vega made her entrance. Cole threw to a segment from last week’s Smackdown Lowdown when Vega confronted Bayley and Sky. Vega challenged one of them to a match and Sky accepted.

(2) IYO SKY (w/ Bayley) vs. ZELINA VEGA

Vega extended her hand and Sky shoved Vega in the face. Vega took Sky down with a Thesz Press. Sky shoved Vega off. The two traded covers. Sky took Vega down with a dropkick. Vega fought back with a forearm but Sky took her down with a kick. Sky landed a knee then choked Vega in the corner. Sky grabbed Vega’s arm and climbed to the top rope before she jumped on Vega’s arm. Sky went for a slam but Vega got free and rolled Sky up for a near fall. Bayley got on the apron and distracted Vega. Sky got a roll up but the ref was tied up with Bayley. Sky and Bayley argued and Vega hit Sky with the 619. Vega made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Zelina Vega in 3:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Just another seed planted toward the break up of Sky and Bayley. I would imagine all of this finally comes to a head at Money in the Bank one way or the other. At the very latest it has to be the Smackdown immediately after. At least I hope so. They’ve gotten to the point where most of us just want the break up to happen already as there’s no real reason for them to stay together at this point. Kayfabe or otherwise.)

-Bayley consoled Sky in the ring.

-Cole threw to a recap of Charlotte Flair’s return and challenge to Asuka last week on Smackdown. The video also showed Bianca Belair arguing with Adam Pearce and Pearce presenting Asuka with the new WWE Women’s Championship.

-Adam Pearce was in the back. Bianca Belair appeared and asked for her rematch. Pearce said it’s being talked about but he can’t give her an answer tonight. Belair asked if she’s just supposed to be patient. Belair said she went about getting her rematch the right way, but now, she’s going to do it her way, whether Pearce likes it or not.

-They showed the ring crew setting up the ring for the Grayson Waller Effect. Barrett hyped the segment for after the break. [c]

-They showed postcard shots of the University of Kentucky.

-Bayley and Sky were in the back arguing. Shotzi appeared. Shotzi said that Bayley cost her the qualifying match. Bayley said that Shotzi doesn’t belong. Shotzi challenged Bayley to a match with Bayley’s Money in the Bank spot on the line. Sky accepted for Bayley. Shotzi said that she’d talk to Pearce. Bayley asked why Sky did that. Sky smiled and said she was trying to help.

-They showed the intro for the Grayson Waller Effect. The announcer did the ridiculous introduction for Grayson Waller. Waller was in the ring. Waller said that when you thought his show couldn’t get any bigger, his next guest is a living legend and a titan of the industry. Waller introduced Charlotte Flair.

-Charlotte made her entrance. They showed a graphic for Charlotte’s match against Asuka for the Women’s Championship in two weeks on Smackdown. Cole hyped the match. Barrett called Charlotte the best the Women’s Division has ever seen.

[HOUR TWO]

-Waller said it’s great to have Charlotte on the show. Waller said that Charlotte will face Asuka in two weeks. Waller said they raised the bar and changed history. Waller mentioned that Charlotte ended Asuka’s undefeated streak at Wrestlemania. Waller said it’s not the same Asuka that Charlotte has faced before. Waller asked if Charlotte will become a fifteen time champion.

-Charlotte said that since they’re talking numbers, Charlotte has Asuka’s number. Charlotte told Waller to “woo”.

-Bianca Belair made her entrance. Belair entered the ring. Charlotte glared at Belair. Charlotte waved. Belair said that Charlotte’s accolades speak for themselves, but Belair needs to understand how things work now. Belair said she was promised a title shot and Charlotte walked in and took out. Belair asked if she was “trippin”. Charlotte stepped up to Belair and said she doesn’t write the rules and she’s not going to apologize. Charlotte said the line starts and ends with her. She said she didn’t get a rematch against Rhea Ripley, so they’re both owed a rematch. Belair said she tried to do it the right way. Belair said she stayed and tried to do it the right way. She said that she didn’t go away and hide for three months. Charlotte asked if Belair thought she ran away. She said she stepped away but didn’t run away. Charlotte said she’s won and lost and picked herself back up. Charlotte said she’s a champion with or without a title and asked if Belair was the same. Belair touted her recent title reign and said she didn’t have to do it fourteen times. Belair said that Charlotte can say whatever she wants to make herself feel better but Belair is going to be ringside for the match between Charlotte and Asuka. Belair said she’s going to call her shot regardless of who wins. Belair said the title is coming back to her. Belair dropped the mic and exited the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was one of the best promos I’ve heard from Belair. I really liked that. Belair was focused and not a cartoon and it came off as real and believable. She has every right to be frustrated and everything she said rang true. We all know what it’s like to do the right thing and get passed over. She conveyed that here and was more relatable then she’s been in a very long time. Charlotte was solid here in her confident role and her line about being champion with or without the title is exactly what her character should be about. This is one of the very few big time Women’s matches we haven’t seen a million times before and this was a great start toward an eventual feud between the two.)

-Jey Uso was in the back. Heyman approached. Heyman apologized to Jey for telling him the truth last week. Heyman apologized for being right and apologized for Jimmy costing him the match. Heyman said that Jimmy did it on purpose and Jimmy doesn’t miss. He said that Jimmy has the most accurate kick in the business, next to Jey’s. Heyman said that Jimmy meant to kick Reigns and meant to kick Jey last week. Heyman said that Jey didn’t deserve that. Heyman apologized again. Jey apologized back. Jey said he’s sorry that if he’s in, Heyman’s out. Heyman smiled, nodded, and walked off. Cole asked what Jey was going to do.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I really don’t know what choice Jey is going to make and that’s a good thing. I love that he’s giving it back to Heyman with the line about Heyman being out if Jey is in. Heyman’s lines here were really good and even I believe Jimmy did it on purpose now.)

-A.J. Styles made his entrance with Michin. They showed a graphic for Styles and Michin against Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their entrance. Cole threw to a video recap of Kross’ attack on Styles last week on Smackdown.

(3) A.J. STYLES & MICHIN vs. KARRION KROSS & SCARLETT – Mixed Tag Team Match

Kross started with Styles. Styles took Kross down with a diving forearm. Styles tagged in Michin to bring in Scarlett. Michin took down Kross with a headscissors. Scarlett hit the ring and took Michin down. Scarlett made the cover for a two count. Michin fought back and kicked at Scarlett. Michin hit a release German suplex and Kross tagged in. Styles and Michin double teamed Kross. Styles delivered the Styles Clash but Scarlett broke up the count. Scarlett tried to seduce Styles. Scarlett slapped Styles. Michin took Scarlett out on the outside of the ring. Kross came up behind Styles and locked in the Kross Jacket. Styles tried to get away and Kross caught him with the Kross Hammer. Kross lifted Styles and slammed him down face first. Kross made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Karrion Kross & Scarlett in 2:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: What was that? I get that Kross needs to get some wins here and there to avoid being a complete joke, but I don’t think a two minute win over Styles in a mixed tag match is the way to go. Styles just went step for step with Seth Rollins for the World title and now he’s losing to Kross in two minutes? What sense does that make? None of this worked for me and was largely a waste of time.)

-Reigns, Heyman, and Sikoa were in the back. Reigns asked how it went with Heyman and Jey. Heyman looked down. Heyman finally looked at Reigns and shook his head. Reigns got to his feet and Heyman ran off. Sikoa asked if he should handle it. Reigns said they have plenty of time. Sikoa said “whatever you say, my Tribal Chief”. Cole asked what Jey is going to do. [c]

-Kayla Braxton welcomed Cameron Grimes. Grimes said he’s been having fun on Smackdown. Baron Corbin appeared and attacked Grimes. Corbin said that Grimes’ luck has run out.

-Rey Mysterio made his entrance. Mysterio said he’s had a lot of accomplishments he’s proud of in his career. He said he’s been proud to reform the L.W.O. He said the person he’s going to introduce represents the essence of the L.W.O. and he’s going to be the next Mr. Money in the Bank. Mysterio introduced Santos Escobar.

-Santos Escobar made his entrance. Mysterio handed the mic to Escobar. Escobar said that timing is everything. He said he’s worked hard and made a lot of sacrifices for the opportunity of a lifetime. Escobar said he’s going to compete for the Money in the Bank contract. Escobar said he wanted to thank Mysterio. Escobar said he loved Mysterio and Mysterio inspired him. Escobar said he’s fighting for Mysterio and his family and everyone in the WWE Universe who has a dream.

-L.A. Knight interrupted and got a huge pop from the crowd. Knight made his way into the ring. Knight shoved Mysterio down. Escobar took Knight down and kicked him into the ropes. Mysterio went for a 619 but Knight moved and rolled to the outside. Cole said Knight and Escobar are going to have a match after the break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: I really like Escobar but that was the most bland babyface promo ever. No wonder Knight got such an ovation when he interrupted it. Escobar could be so much more than this. I was kind of hoping he was going to turn on Mysterio and go back to being the slimy heel that was so successful previously. Escobar feels so lost in the shuffle right now. Knight on the other hand, is over.)

(4) SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/ Rey Mysterio) vs. L.A. KNIGHT

Knight had Escobar in a headlock on the mat. The crowd chanted for Knight. Escobar fought to his feet. Knight shot Escobar off the ropes. Escobar ducked under Knight a couple of times then took him down. Escobar landed a dropkick then a backbreaker. Knight sent Escobar to the apron. Escobar landed a kick then went to the top rope. Escobar came off with a crossbody and made the cover for a near fall. Escobar charged Knight in the corner and hit him with double knees. Knight recovered and slammed Escobar. Knight followed up with a running elbow and made the cover for a two count. Escobar landed a kick on Knight then went for a roll up but Knight countered into a roll up of his own. Knight grabbed the rope but Escobar kicked Knight’s arm and rolled him up for the win.

WINNER: Santos Escobar in 3:00

-Knight attacked Escobar from behind. Mysterio ran to the ring and Knight dropped to the outside.

-They showed a graphic for Jey’s decision. Cole hyped the segment for later in the show. [c]

-Jey walked in the back. He approached Sami Zayn. Zayn nodded at Jey and walked off. Jey continued his walk toward the arena.

-In the arena, Roman Reigns made his entrance with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa at his side. Reigns wore the new Undisputed Championship while Heyman carried the other two championship belts with him. Cole mentioned that Reigns will tie Pedro Morales next Friday. Reigns posed at the top of the ramp and pyro exploded behind him. The ring announcer formally introduced Heyman, Sikoa, and Reigns as they paused at the end of the ramp. Reigns posed on the apron before he entered the ring. Reigns posed again in the ring as pyro exploded on the stage once again. Cole asked if Jey will fall in line or walk away and said we would find out after the break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Can I just mention how awesome it is that Reigns’ entrance is an entire segment of the show now? On top of that, I know people are going to hate the three belt thing, but it fits Reigns’ character so well. Why would he get rid of the other two because Triple H gave him a new one? The other two still help to represent his dominance and are literal trophies of all his conquests over the past three years.)