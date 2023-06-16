WWE Smackdown Results (6/16): Keller’s report on return of Roman Reigns, The Grayson Waller Effect with Charlotte, Tag Team Gauntlet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JUNE 16, 2023

LEXINGTON, KY AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a nearly five minute long video package on last week’s happenings with The Bloodline.

-Kayla Braxton stood in the parking garage and welcomed everyone to Smackdown. The Bloodline SUV arrived. She said everyone is wondering “will Jey Uso fall in line.” Roman Reigns stepped out of the vehicle and blew off Kayla and walked past her. Solo Sikoa walked past the camera. She approached Paul Heyman and asked for an update on Jey Uso. He rolled his eyes and glared at her and walked away.

-Michael Cole said tonight the question is whether Jey will fall in line. The graphic said: “Will Jey Uso fall in line?”

(1a) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. THE BRAWLING BRUTES (Sheamus & Ridge Holland) – Tag Team Gauntlet match

The Profits made their ring entrance. The Brawling Brutes came out second. The rest of the teams were also at ringside. Cole said the order of entry into the match is random. They showed Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn watching on a monitor backstage. The bell rang seven minutes into the hour. Cole noted that these two teams have the disadvantage of having to make it through five teams consecutively to win. Wade Barrett said he won’t call it impossible, “but it’s the next thing.” Sheamus and Ford battled first. Holland and then Dawkings tagged in. Ridge headbutted Dawkins and tagged Sheamus in. Sheamus caught Dawkins with a boot to the head for the quick win.

WINNERS: The Brutes in under 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is why these Gauntlet matches are an awful concept, because credible teams loose inexplicably quickly in order for the match to not last too long. Unless it’s part of an angle where Ford ends up disgruntled with Dawkins not lasting longer, it just defines down the Profits to lose so quickly like that.)

(1b) THE BRAWLING BRUTES vs. KARL ANDERSON & DOC GALLOWS

As soon as Anderson and Gallows entered the ring and began fighting, they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Gallows grounded Sheamus with a chinlock. They cut again to KO and Sami who were commenting to each other about what they were seeing. Gallows tagged in Anderson and knocked Holland off the ring apron. When he turned back around, Sheamus delivered a Brogue Kick for a quick win.

WINNERS: Brutes in 9:00 overall.

(1c) THE BRAWLING BRUTES vs. THE LWO (Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

Holland finished Cruz del Toro quickly.

WINNERS: Brutes in 11:00 overall.

(1d) THE BRAWLING BRUTES vs. HIT ROW (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis)

Holland backdropped a charging Adonis over the top rope and then Sheamus delivered an instant Brogue Kick to Top Dolla for the win.

WINNERS: The Brutes in 12:00 overall. [c]

(1e) THE BRAWLING BRUTES vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

Barrett said, “There is nothing wrong with androgeny” and accused Cole of toxic masculinity. Barrett called them “Killer Queens.” Prince grounded Holland in a chinlock a couple minutes into their battle. After being double-teamed, Holland crawled over and tagged in Sheamus. He went to work on both Prince and Wilson and then played to the cheering crowd. Wilson ducked a Brogue Kick. Sheamus came back with an Alabama Slam for a near fall. Prince and Holland battled at ringside. Prince rammed Holland into the ringpost. Wilson slipped out of Sheamus’s grip and crawled to the ring apron. Sheamus grabbed both Prince and Wilson and bashed their chests with forearms as the crowd counted along. Wilson dropped to the floor around ten and the Sheamus continued on Wilson with another 20. He followed with a Celtic Cross attempt. Prince blind-tagged himself in. Sheamus then finished the Cross maneuver and made the cover. Prince landed a top rope legdrop to the back of Sheamus’s neck and scored the three count. They showed Sami & KO reacting in the back.

WINNERS: Pretty Deadly in 22:00 to earn a WWE Tag Team Title match in two weeks on Smackdown.

-Cole and Barrett hyped Charlotte on The Grayson Waller Effect and whether Jey Uso will fall in line. [c]

-Sami and Owens walked out onto the stage to acknowledge Pretty Deadly’s win. Sami congratulated them. Sami said he didn’t expect them to win. He said they won about five minuets ago, but they’re still in the ring celebrating. He said they’ve overstayed their welcome by about five minutes. He told them to get the hell out of there. Wilson said they just beat five teams, yet their hair is dryer and better than “that mess of a man right there,” a reference to Sami. Wilson said, “How dare you interrupt Pretty Deadly… the two tastiest snacks.” Wilson said when they become the new tag champions, they’ll stay out and celebrate even longer. They played up the phrase “even loooonger” several more times.

Sami asked KO what he thinks of what they were saying. Owens said Sami keeps telling him to calm down, but since he asked, he wants to “punch in their stupid faecs.” Sami said they should do it. As they charged to the ring, Cole called out Pretty Deadly for bragging that they just beat five teams. He called it “an outright lie.” (Where was he when Roman Reigns said he won the Royal Rumble by eliminating 29 other wrestlers years ago?)

-Backstage, Heyman was nervously talking to Reigns on a touch. He stammered as he asked Reigns if he has spoken to Jey. Reigns asked who the Tribal Chief is. Heyman said he is. Reigns said since he is the Tribal Chief, Jey should be reaching out to him. Reigns asked Heyman if he’s talked to Jey. Reigns told Heyman to go talk to Jey. Heyman said, “Yes, my Tribal Chief.”

-Cole said Heyman appeared quite nervous and said he could be out of the Bloodline as well.

-Bayley accompanied Iyo Sky to the ring.

(2) ZELINA VEGA vs. IYO SKY

As Vega made her ring entrance after the break, they aired interaction between Vega and Bayley & Sky backstage last week on the Smackdown Lowdown that led to this match being made. The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Cole said Vega was friends with Sky years ago and she thinks she’s been poisoned by Bayley. At 2:00 Bayley yelled at Vega from the ring apron. Sky rolled up Vega, but the ref scolding Bayley and didn’t make the count. Sky then yelled at Bayley. Vega landed a 619 on Sky and stack pinned her for the three count. Bayley tried to explain to Sky how things played out.

WINNER: Vega in 2:30.

-A sponsored video package aired on the Bianca Belair-Adam Pearce interactions last week.

-Belair confronted Pearce about when she gets her rematch. Pearce told her to be patient. She said she’s done waiting, so right or wrong, she’s doing it her way.

-They showed the set being assembled for The Grayson Waller Effect. [c]

-Backstage, Bayley was explaining to Sky what happened when Shotzi interrupted and said if it wasn’t for them, she’d be in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Bayley said she doesn’t belong in the match because she’s not at their level. Shotzi said if she’s so confident, why not put her spot on the line against her. Sky said, “She accepts.” Shotzi said she’d go talk to Pearce and make it official. Bayley asked Sky what she did that for. Sky said, “I was just trying to help,” using the line Bayley used to excuse her actions leading to Sky’s loss.

[HOUR TWO]

-The Grayson Waller Effect: The announcers played up that Waller was nervous about interviewing “the great Charlotte Flair.” Charlotte made her ring entrance. Waller asked her about facing Asuka in two weeks on Smackdown and said she’s not the same Asuka she’s faced before. He asked if she wants to become a 15-time champion. Belair interrupted. She entered the ring and said somebody has to explain to her how things are working around there. She said Charlotte returned after time away and called for a title match and got it. She asked if she’s trippin’. Charlotte stood and said she called her shot, but she didn’t write the rules. She said she didn’t politic to rewrite them, either. She said she won’t apologize, “and the line starts and ends with me.” She said she lost to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, but she didn’t get a rematch. She suggested they’re both deserving of a rematch. Belair said she tried to do things the right way. She said she lost, but she stayed and did things the right way. She said she didn’t go hide for three months. She said maybe she should take things into her own hands, too.

Charlotte said she stepped away, she didn’t run away. She said she picked herself up after each loss 14 times. She said she is a champion with or without a title. She asked Belair can say that. Belair said she is the longest-reigning women’s champion of the modern era, “so put some respect on my name.” She said she’ll be standing ringside for her title match with Asuka because she is done being patient. She said she’ll go face-t0-face with the winner and call her shot “because the title is coming back to me.”

-Heyman approached Jey backstage and apologized that his brother kicked him in the face last week and cost him his opportunity to become U.S. Champion. Heyman said Jimmy doesn’t miss. He said he has the most accurate kick in all of WWE, tied with Jey. He said he didn’t deserve that, “and for that, I’m sorry.” Jey looked to the ground and listened. Then he told Heyman, “I’m sorry, too, O.G.” He smiled and said he’s sorry that if he’s in, Heyman is out. Heyman glared at him and locked eyes for a few seconds before moving.

-As A.J. Styles and Michin made their ring entrance, Cole said Jey’s back is against the wall and it’s decision time. [c]

(3) MICHIN & A.J. STYLES vs. SCARLETT & KARRION KROSS

Kross and Scarlett’s full ring entrance took place. The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. Styles and Kross started. A couple minutes in, Styles was distracted by Michin and Scarlett battling at ringside. Kross finished Styles with a Kross Hammer and his faceplant finisher.

WINNER: Kross in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I was settling in for a somewhat lengthy match. That was oddly short.)

-Backstage, Reigns asked Heyman for an update. “Well,” Reigns said. Heyman didn’t say anything, but looked at Reigns. He finally said, “My Tribal Chief.” Solo took a step toward Heyman and Heyman whimpered and scurried away. Solo asked Reigns if he wanted him to handle it. Reigns told him to take it easy because they’ve still got plenty of time. [c]

-Braxton interviewed Cameron Grimes backstage. He was all smiles. She asked how he feels like he’s adjusted so far. Baron Corbin attacked Grimes as he began talking about how he felt good about things so far. Corbin said his luck has run out.

-Rey Mysterio made his ring entrance. He slapped hands and then played to the crowd from the ring. Rey said he’s had many accomplishments in his career that he’s proud of, and there’s one he’s truly proud of, which is reforming the LWO. He said the person he’s about to introduce represents the essence of the LWO and can become the next MITB winner. Out came Santos Escobar. Oscbar looked admiringly at Rey after he entered the ring. He addressed the hard camera and said timing is everything. He said he’s worked hard and made a lot of sacrifices to earn this opportunity of a lifetime in the MITB match. He told Rey he loves him and said he inspires him and he’s fighting for him and his family and any of the fans who have a dream. L.A. Knight’s music interrupted.

Knight walked out and got a pop doing so. Barrett said he was the first one aboard the Knight bandwagon. Knight entered and shoved Rey down. Escobar attacked him. Rey went for a 619, but Knight rolled to ringside. [c]

(4) L.A. KNIGHT vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR

The match was joined in progress afer the break 30 minutes into the hour. The wrestled at a fast pace for several minutes back and forth until Knight rolled up Escobar and held the ropes, but Escobar rolled through and got the three count.

WINNER: Escobar in 3:00.

-Jey was walking backstage when he saw Sami sitting on the side. Sami stood and nodded and seemed to give him a look that indicated he was about to do the right thing. Cole said he’s expected to make a decision now.

-The Bloodline music played. Reigns, Heyman, and Solo walked out. They cut to a break. [c]

-Cole and Barrett hyped next week’s line-up: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, Grimes vs. Corbin, and Shotzi vs. Bayley with Bayley’s MITB slot at stake.

-Reigns stood in the ring as his music faded. Reigns looked around and let out a deep sigh. Heyman handed him a mic. He asked Lexington, Kentucky to acknowledge him. Fans cheered and booed. The Usos theme then played and Jey walked out. Cole said a compelling argument can be made for whichever decision Jey makes. Barrett said Jey has always been an e emotional hot-head, but he needs to be calm, collected, and smart now.

Jey paced as fans chanted “Uso! Uso!” Reigns said, “I know what they want. They want answers, Jey. So what’s it going to be? Are you in or are you out?” Jey said, “You tell me, Uce. It’s either going to be him (Heyman) or it’s me.” Reigns paused and said, “Alright, listen. When you’re Tribal Chief, you can pick anyone you want to be your wise man.” He said Heyman is his personal wise man “and he’s here to help me as I lead.” He said Jey is meant to keep them at the promised land, at the top of the mountain. He said they’ve been grooming him for over three years now with hard work and equity. (Fans were doing obnoxious “What?” chants whenever Reigns paused. Stop it, people.) He said the problem isn’t the wise man, it’s his brother. He said they’re twins and inseparable.

Jimmy walked out and told Jey the problem isn’t his twin, it’s his cousin. He entered the ring and told Jey that Reigns is using him. He asked if he actually believes the garbage coming out of his mouth. “You believe this over me?” he asked. An “Uso!” chant began again. Reigns laughed. “Listen to them,” Reigns said. He said it took ten years for the Usos to get onto a WrestleMania card, but since joining him, he’s been in every one. He said Jimmy is an anchor while he’s the wings. He said he has a great future in front of him because he’s the next in line to be Tribal Chief. He said he can’t be a Tribal Chief and a twin at the same time. Jimmy wiped his eyes and his temples, as if the pressure was getting to him.

Reigns asked Heyman who the only one who had an issue with Jey being named the right hand man. Heyman hesitated as if to ask Reigns if he really wanted to go there. Reigns said it was Heyman’s suggestion. Heyman looked over at Jimmy. Jey shot Jimmy a look. Jimmy hung his head in shame. Jey confronted Jimmy head on and Jimmy couldn’t look him in the eye. Jey asked, “Is it true? Look at me. Is it true?” Jimmy said it is true. Jey recoiled and shot him a look of disappointment. Jey angrily asked if this whole damn time he’s been doubting him. Jey said he expects it from Solo, but not Jimmy.

Jey said Jimmy probably had that attitude because he thinks he’s knows what’s right. He said he always saw himself as the big brother. He said in reality, they weren’t competing with Reigns, but rather ht eas trying to keep up with his ass. He said he was Mr. Prom King and most likely to succeed and Mr. Player of the Year. He said he got hurt and he stepped up, which was a blessing in disguise. He said he got to be part of main events at major events. He said it’s all because of Reigns. “So guess what?” he said. “You’re out. And I’m out, too.” He turned and superkicked Reigns. Fans popped. Solo got bug-eyed. Solo charged. Jimmy and Jey ducked and double superkicked him. The crowd cheered as the Usos celebrated together. Heyman slid out of the ring as Reigns looked up at what was happening. He stood, and the Usos gave him a double superkick. Cole exclaimed, “The Bloodline is done as we know it. Roman’s Empire has crumbled.”

