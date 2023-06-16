VIP AUDIO 6/16 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Punk says he handled All Out Q&A poorly in ESPN article, full analysis and context of news-making interview (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the ESPN interview with C.M. Punk that was published today. Keller reacts to each of Punk’s key quotes, provides insight into what people in AEW he is talking to feel about what Punk said, context for a lot of aspects of how the story was approached, what the fallout could be, assessing the context of Punk’s acknowledgment he handled things poorly, thoughts on whether this helped or hurt Punk’s image, and insight from people in AEW about how key figures involved in all this are feeling going into Collision on Saturday.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO