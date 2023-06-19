FREE PODCAST 6/18 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-18-18) Keller & Fann talk Money in the Bank fallout, Rousey angle, Seth’s IC Title loss, more with on-site correspondent, live callers, emails (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Rich Fann and they broke down WWE’s follow up to Money in the Bank with live callers, talked with an on-site correspondent, and answered emails. They talked about Seth Rollins losing the IC Title, Ronda Rousey’s suspension, Sasha Banks and Bayley, Coach’s latest blunders, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO