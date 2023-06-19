VIP AUDIO 6/18 – WKH – AEW Collision review: Punk cheered in Chicago, Miro, Andrade, Matthews return to action, new announce team, good start to new series (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 17 debut edition of AEW Collision review. It included C.M. Punk opening the show with a dig at the Young Bucks and his mission statement on Collision, Miro’s return against Tony Nese, Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade, Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Jay White & Juice Robinson, and more. Thoughts on the format, the crowd, the new announce team, the early identity of the show, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO