AEW ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT: Miro and Thunder Rosa, two potential central stars for the new Collision series

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On the May 10 episode of Dynamite, both Miro and Thunder Rosa returned to AEW television. Entering Tony Khan’s office, both offered little explanation for their sudden appearance but following weeks (and a Warner announcement) linked the AWOL pair with the upcoming Collision debut.

In this week’s All Elite Assessment, I take a look at the past, present and future of Miro and Thunder Rosa on presumably their new primary home, AEW Collision.

Miro

Background

Bulgarian born Miroslav Barnyashev is a striking character both in persona and physique. A successful sportsmen in his native country, Miro excelled at powerlifting and Sambo (a Eastern European martial art) before moving from Europe to the US with the ambition of becoming a professional wrestler.

Miro initially trained at the Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy under the tutelage of Attitude era stalwarts Gangrel and Rikishi. With a sound foundation Miro would sign a developmental contract with WWE in 2010 and compete for both FCW and then NXT before graduating to the WWE main roster in 2014.

Tagged with a pro-Russian character and debuting with real life partner Lana, the former Rusev was a moderate success. Perhaps the high point of Miro’s career with WWE was the memorable WrestleMania entrance atop a tank, waving a Russian flag as he was about to face a patriotic John Cena for the U.S. Title. Although organically popular with fans for his obvious talent and somewhat quirky personality, Miro was unable to rise above the mid-card. Multiple storyline love triangles and stop-start appearances signaled the end of Miro’s WWE career and he was famously released with other high profile names during the height of the COVID pandemic in April 2020.

Journey

Miro debuted on a September 2020 Dynamite in surprising circumstances. Introduced as the “Best Man” for Kip Sabian, Miro displayed a laid back personality more akin to his online gaming persona. The alliance between Miro and Sabian seemed like a bizarre choice for the talented Miro.

The “Bulgarian Brute” and Sabian would enter into a feud with the comedic Best Friends stable which revolved around Sabian’s upcoming nuptials. A series of tag team matches followed both on Dynamite and PPV concluding with a admittedly entertaining “Arcade Anarchy” match. Miro’s first on-screen AEW loss became a breaking point for the unlikely alliance with Sabian, an alliance permanently broken as an irate Miro brutally assaulted his former friend.

This newfound aggression led to a career renaissance for Miro. Alongside his more heartless edge came an almost euphoric reference to God. Nicknamed “The Redeemer,” Miro smashed a path of destruction all the way to a dominant victory over TNT champion Darby Allin. Now “Gods favorite champion” Miro had an impressive 140 day reign with the secondary title with his most impressive defense against a battling Eddie Kingston at All Out 2021. Miro would lose the TNT title in September 2021 to Sammy Guevara and with it his faith in his mission. Promos in which Miro would question his God provided interesting weekly vignettes.

Unfortunately, this unique presentation was not capitalized on as Miro drifted from major AEW storylines. Despite accumulating singles victories the Bulgarian native would suffer injury setbacks throughout 2022 and disappear from the AEW narrative.

Future

On an AEW roster stacked with potential, there are few other enigmas than Miro. Missing for long stretches of his AEW tenure, Miro’s status has been shrouded by mystery; as a result, rumors have filled the void. Collision feels like a new start for many of AEW’s forgotten stars and Miro has the opportunity to begin again on Saturday nights.

Miro has all the tools. Combining a hybrid style that matches power and agility with a compelling presentation, Miro could headline Collision as a centerpiece star for the next five years.

The “Gods favourite champion” gimmick feels as though it has more to explore, so revisiting this character would be the best course on reintroduction. Have Miro destroy wrestlers on the lower card for several weeks, all whilst proclaiming that his God has abandoned him. If AEW wants a compelling villain to face a babyface C.M. Punk, then Miro is the perfect fit.

If not Punk, then pair Miro with other Goliath’s on the AEW roster. Miro opposite Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, or Takeshita would be an eye-catching proposition.

Another interesting thread is that of his real life wife, former WWE star C.J. Perry. In losing his faith in his God, could Miro discover a new muse in the form of his wife. Revisiting both individuals most successful period in the business (minus the divisive patriotism) as a heel double act could be an enticing card to play.

Verdict

Collision cannot succeed on the shoulders of centerpiece C.M. Punk alone. AEW has something unique with Miro. They missed out on the first attempt, it would be creative criminality to miss out again.

Thunder Rosa

Background

Melissa Cervantes is famously billed from the graveyards of Tijuana, Mexico and displays her pride for her Latino heritage with her eye-catching face paint. Christened Thunder Rosa due to her previous employment at a rehabilitation center (named Thunder Road) where she helped teenagers with various issues, the former Kobra Moon is well tenured throughout the international independent scene.

A proud proponent of women’s wrestling, Rosa debuted in 2014 and soon found recognition as part of Season 2 of the Lucha Underground wrestling project. Rosa has also competed for Stardom, WOW, ROH, and perhaps most significantly the resurrected NWA.

It was in the NWA that Rosa would catch the eye of AEW during a working partnership between the two companies.

Journey

AEW would buy out Rosa’s NWA contract in July 2021, but Rosa was no stranger to All Elite. With the AEW Women’s Division still building its roster in 2020, Rosa was drafted in to face then champion Hikaru Shida at that years All Out PPV. Although Rosa would lose the aforementioned title match, she would remain a prominent feature on the AEW women’s roster.

While still contracted to the NWA, Rosa would enter into a blood feud with perhaps her most bitter rival, Dr. Britt Baker. The rivalry would reach new heights in a much celebrated “Lights Out” match which headlined that week’s Dynamite (historically the first women to do so). Rosa’s battling victory opened many eyes to her potential and she was soon signed full-time.

Rosa’s rivalry with Baker would continue as the Doctor would continually cause Rosa to lose title opportunities through proxies such as Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Martinez. A title match between the two foes seemed inevitable as Rosa’s popularity peaked. Rosa’s momentum would stall, however, as she surprisingly lost to Baker at the 2022 Revolution PPV. Fortunately, Rosa would receive a reprieve and battle Baker again just a week later inside a cage on a Dynamite special. It was here in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas that Rosa would reach the pinnacle of her career and vanquish her nemesis and claim the AEW Women’s Title.

Celebrations were short-lived however as injury lay on the horizon. Although defending her title successfully opposite Nyla Rose, Serena Deeb, and Toni Storm, Rosa would be sidelined and controversy would abound. Rumor and innuendo of exaggeration soon followed (rumors played upon on the AEW reality show) as Rosa clung onto the title for a truncated three month spell before finally relinquishing the gold.

Future

Unlike Miro, Rosa has a ready made feud to drop straight into. Longtime rival Baker has kept the flame of a rivalry alight with repeated references to Rosa on AEW All Access and is without a current program. Could a return to Rosa vs Baker be on the cards for Collision? It certainly would add to the newsworthy nature of the new show, but does AEW creative want to pair the two in an already tempestuous backstage environment?

With a heel Toni Storm holding the title which Rosa never lost, is another championship run for the Tijuana naive an option? Rosa would certainly be a popular babyface adversary to the heel Outcasts and even the odds for the overrun Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale.

Verdict

Rosa offers something different from much of the female roster and has a popularity with the fan base that few other possess. Here’s hoping the recent controversies surrounding Rosa prove to be a motivating factor for the talented former champion.

NOW CATCH UP ON THE PREVIOUS COLUMN: AEW ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT: Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta – Evaluating a main event and potential rising star act