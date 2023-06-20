FREE PODCAST 6/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Logan Paul gets gifted MITB slot, Balor ruins Seth’s open challenge, Sami & KO & Cody vs. Judgment Day, on-site reports, more (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch. They begin by talking about Logan Paul getting gifted a slot in the Money in the Bank and could he actually win? Who else seems in contention to win MITB? Then two on-site correspondents who attended Raw in Cleveland. Also, discussion about virtually every other segment and match on Raw including the Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day match, more Money in the Bank developments, the return of Tommaso Ciampa, and more.

Then in a bonus segment, the previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the June 17, 2013 episode of Raw from ten years ago this week including WWE taking several corrective steps to align characters with fan reaction to them, Brock Lesnar and Christian return, big C.M. Punk-Paul Heyman developments, MITB top matches set up, Stephanie McMahon, Alberto Del Rio, and the famous Mark Henry retirement swerve.

