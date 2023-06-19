VIP AUDIO 6/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-18-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories including ECW wrestlers debuting on WWE TV, TNA-ROH relations, One Night Stand fallout, Raven, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 18, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

New Question of the Week about a follow-up ECW pay-per-view.

A former WWE wrestler once near death set to return to the ring this August.

Indy Lineup of the Week as Raven invades Kansas.

The Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including a loaded ROH show in Jersey, former ECW wrestlers debuting on WWE television, Slammiversary, better relations between TNA and Ring of Honor, fallout from ECW One Night Stand, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

