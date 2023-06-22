FREE PODCAST 6/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett: Punk appears, Forbidden Door developments, on-site report from Krol, emails and calls (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners. They begin with a discussion of how much AEW threw at viewers over the course of two hours and whether they struck a prudent balance in the hype. They also discussed most of the segments on Dynamite including C.M. Punk’s role, the Adam Cole-MJF dynamic, all of the Forbidden Door developments, and the build to the second episode of Collision. They’re also joined by PWTorch contributor Erik Krol who attended Dynamite and shared his reaction to the happenings, crowd reactions, Rampage taping, Tony Khan’s appearances in front of the audience, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO