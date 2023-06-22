VIP AUDIO 6/21 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Punk shows up, Forbidden Door matches take shape, Kingston, Sting-Jericho, Concession Stand brawl, MJF-Cole, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 21 edition of AEW Dynamite start to finish including C.M. Punk shows up, more Forbidden Door matches take shape, Eddie Kingston, Sting-Chris Jericho, Kris Statlander-Taya Valkyrie, MJF-Adam Cole, a concession stand brawl, and more in a packed show.

