FREE PODCAST 6/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #231 (6-14-93) of the PWTorch including King of the Ring 1993 review, Yokozuna new WWF champ, Bret Hart kicks off the New Gen, more (176 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the seventy-fifth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #231 of the PWTorch including King of the Ring 1993, featuring Yoko beating Hogan for the title and Bret Hart shining in the tournament, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply