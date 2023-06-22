VIP AUDIO 6/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Punk’s return on Collision, Collision’s first show and first ratings, Forbidden Door preview, Dynamite, Rampage (plus Todd adopts two kittens!) (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin by talking about the debut episode of C.M. Punk on Collision and what Todd would have omitted and what he liked. Also, overall thoughts on Collision including the first viewership total. Then reviews of Collision, Rampage, and Dynamite including the new Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament and the MJF and Adam Cole alliance. Finally, a preview of the Forbidden Door PPV line-up. This is also the episode where Todd’s two new kittens make their debut and are certain to be a weekly part of Fix conversations for a while.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO