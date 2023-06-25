FREE PODCAST 6/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom preview Money in the Bank with a pitch for Butch and Balor + 2018 MITB live post-show (180 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue preview WWE Money in the Bank 2023, including a rousing pitch for Butch and Finn Balor to pick up big wins.

Then we jump back five years to Wrestling Night in America’s WWE Money in the Bank live post-show hosted by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks with callers discussing the event from many angles. Topics include where the WWE Title picture goes from here, the live reaction to Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal, the quality of the Smackdown women’s division compared to the Raw women’s division following the MITB match, whether or not there should be optimism for the next year in WWE, and more. Plus, Torch contributor Zack Heydorn calls in with live notes from Chicago.

