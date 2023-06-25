FREE PODCAST 6/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Dehnel: Punk gets booed in Toronto, Miro updates relationship with God, on-site correspondents, Forbidden Door hype (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch to discuss the second episode of AEW Collision with caller and email input from listeners plus two on-site reports. They begin with thoughts on the loud boos for C.M. Punk from Toronto fans and what that portends. They hear from two listeners who attended in person who talk about the divided crowd and passionate reaction to Punk. They cover other aspects of the show including Forbidden Door hype, Miro’s promo, Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness as the announce team, and more.
