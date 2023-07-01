VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #765 (July 4, 2003): Insider details on Hogan/WWE parting ways, HBK DVD review, Mitchell 10 Qs for VKM, Keller on Piper & Hogan leaving, Torch Talk Mick Foley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #765 cover-dated July 4, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on Hulk Hogan and WWE parting ways over ‘”creative differences” with the inside story on the way it played out… Jason Powell’s feature column is the June Hitlist including Hogan’s departure from WWE… Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” column reacts to the Hogan-WWE fallout and more… A DVD review of the Shawn Michaels “From the Vault” release… Part three of the Torch Talk with Mick Foley with his thoughts on becoming a booker some day and more… Bruce Mitchell’s Memo presents: “Ten Questions with Vince McMahon”… Plus TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, Torch Newswire, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtracks, Raw & Smackdown Reports, Keller’s End Notes, and more…

