News Ticker

VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #765 (July 4, 2003): Insider details on Hogan/WWE parting ways, HBK DVD review, Mitchell 10 Qs for VKM, Keller on Piper & Hogan leaving, Torch Talk Mick Foley

July 1, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #765 cover-dated July 4, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on Hulk Hogan and WWE parting ways over ‘”creative differences” with the inside story on the way it played out… Jason Powell’s feature column is the June Hitlist including Hogan’s departure from WWE… Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” column reacts to the Hogan-WWE fallout and more… A DVD review of the Shawn Michaels “From the Vault” release… Part three of the Torch Talk with Mick Foley with his thoughts on becoming a booker some day and more… Bruce Mitchell’s Memo presents: “Ten Questions with Vince McMahon”… Plus TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, Torch Newswire, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtracks, Raw & Smackdown Reports, Keller’s End Notes, and more…

DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #765

LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES

TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*