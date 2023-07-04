FREE PODCAST 7/4 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) History of World Titles in Pro Wrestling with historian and author George Schire marching through the 1950s to the 2010s w/Keller & Mitchell (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-5-2013), historian and author George Schire joined host Wade Keller and guest cohost Bruce Mitchell to go in-depth on the history of various World Titles with a fascinating march through title politics of 1950s-2010s inspired by Raw’s World Champ vs. WWE Champ main event.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply