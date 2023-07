SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics: A preview of week ahead on Dynamite and Collision, Rampage ratings hope, attendance for AEW compared to WWE, early Fight Forever video game reviews, Rampage observations, MJF’s cat, and more.

