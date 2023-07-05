AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta, Owen Hart Tournament & Blind Tag Tournament matches.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JULY 5, 2023

EDMONTON, AB AT RODGERS PLACE

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

-Keith Lee and Darby Allin were backstage, Allin said that Lee has been a shell of himself since he lost the Tag Titles. He told him t get his head out of his ass tonight.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY & DARBY ALLIN vs. KEITH LEE & SWERVE STRICKLAND

Darby Allin and Keith Lee started the match, they stared each other down until Darby slapped Lee. Who promptly tossed Allin across the ring. Lee then placed Allin in a fireman’s carry position, but he fought out and tagged in Orange Cassidy. Who applied Orange Cassidy slaps to Lee. Keith then applied a real double slap and laid out Cassidy. Orange then put his hands in his pockets, Lee then applied another double slap. Darby was tagged in as Cassidy applied a move and they two smaller men applied tandem offense.

Swerve Strickland entered and jumped off the back of Lee and took out Cassidy then did a move off the top rope to take out the legal man Darby. Swerve then tossed Allin through the second and third ropes and out onto the floor as the commercial break started. [c]

Darby was under the steel steps as Swerve laid down stomps, Lee at the same time, had Orange in a hold and tossed him to the outside. Cassidy then tried to apply a rear naked choke on the outside, and then walked up the steps that were on top of Darby, back into the ring. Lee countered a Stundog Millionaire, Cassidy then hit two of them as Darby entered and hit a Code Red, Cassidy covered then dodged a 450 by Swerve.

Cassidy then dodged a spinning kick, that landed in the face of Keith Lee. Darby then pinned Swerve.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun match that helped to pump up Keith Lee, but I didn’t love Swerve being a bit player in the match. But, I seem to be higher on him than AEW is at the moment. That is ok, I just would like the attention to be kept on Lee after this to make it worth it.)

-A video about Nick Wayne and his affiliation with Darby and his dad was shown.

-A recap of Jungle Boy and Hook was shown, Tony was backstage as Jungle Boy’s car pulled up. Jungle Boy said he isn’t a thug from New York. He said he was going to demand a FTW title match. Hook attacked and Jungle Boy got in his car and drove off. [c]

-A recap of MJF & Cole hanging out was shown. There was then a video of them working out was shown, Cole made fun of Tony Schiavone and looked like he felt bad about it.

(2) THE ACCLAIMED & DADDY ASS vs. THE BOLLYWOOD BOYS & THE BLADE

Billy Gunn and The Blade started the match, Gunn applied a side head lock then ran and took down Blade. Gunn was about to show his ass, but Blade pulled him down for a quick pin attempt. After a quick series of moves Anthony Bowens hit a Scissor Me Timbers and then all Gunn and The Acclaimed had a three was scissor. Blade took out Bowens and was in control as the break started. [c]

Bowens was in control as the show returned to full screen, Gunn was tagged in and hit a body slam. Caster then was tagged in and hit a Mic Drop for the pinfall win.

WINNER: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

(Sage’s Analysis: A fine extended squash match, the group is still very popular after an odd dropping of them.)

-A video showing Eddie Kingston winning the New Japan Strong Never Openweight championship. Then Jon Moxley had a video talking about his relationship with Kingston. Moxley asked why Kingston walks around mad all the time, and how Kingston continually complains about kids today. He wants to see Eddie drop the past and embrace the future.

-Matt Hardy was drawling for a Tag Team partner for some reason, his partner was Jeff Jarrett. [c]

-A video setting up the main event between Omega and Yuta was shown.

-Chris Jericho came to the ring, he said it is a bittersweet night for him. He has had a lot of big time losses in recent months. He said that Alberta is the perfect place for him to be rejuvenated. He started down the road with Stu Hart, and had his first match in Alberta. He said that he came in early and drove the road and it reminded him that wrestling was everything and that it still means everything. He said that it is time to be the best version of Chris Jericho ever.

Don Callis then walked out and entered the ring. Callis said it was six years ago today that he called Jericho and set up his match against Kenny Omega. He said without that match, AEW never happens and Jericho isn’t there for sure. Jericho said that eight years ago he helped Callis get back into wrestling and now he is the most influential he has ever been. Don agreed that when the two of them get together they make history. He said that he is building a new family because Kenny Omega killed his old family.

Callis then offered Jericho a position in his new family. Jericho asked if he was serious, Jericho said he doesn’t join factions he creates them. Jericho replied with a maybe.

-A video setting up the match between CM Punk and Samoa Joe was shown to set up their match on Saturday.

-Renee was backstage and tried to get a medical update on Roderick Strong, Cole came in to check on Strong. He was asked about MJF and he told him not to worry about MJF.

(3) MJF & ADAM COLE vs. DADDY MAGIC & THE BUTCHER

Adam Cole and MJF were talking as the bell rang and were jumped by Daddy Magic and The Butcher. Daddy and MJF were in the ring and MJF played with his food by slapping his opponent and applying rest holds. MJF then convinced Cole to grab his arm and by that the hold he had applied was more painful and Cole looked like a heel for a moment. MJF was then in the opposite team corner and was being worked over as the break started. [c]

MJF was still getting worked over when the show retuned, at one point be begged Cole to help him. But, MJF was able to hip toss Daddy Magic and then tried for the hot tag but Butcher grabbed him. MJF eventually got the tag, Cole then ran through Menard and hit a neck breaker and hit many head kicks then the boom kick for the pinfall win.

WINNER: MJF & Adam Cole

(Sage’s Analysis: I am actually really intrigued by the interaction between Cole and MJF. But, I get the feeling that Getting MJF cheered and making Cole look like a heel is not the most sound strategy.)

-MJF got himself cheered and the got Cole cheered, he told Cole they could have won faster if they hit the double clothesline and then asked the crowd if they should hang out one more time. Cole agreed, MJF then said happy birthday to Cole and streamers shot down as the crowd chanted. Some people in AEW shirts brought out cake and birthday caps, MJF put a little hat on Cole.

MJF then sang happy birthday to Cole, Adam cut him off and said he appreciated everything and said it was enough. MJF then told Cole to make a wish. Cole blew out the candle then put MJF’s face in the cake after he tried to put Cole’s face in the cake. Cole then thanked MJF for all the nice things he did.

-Britt Baker was backstage and she said that she doesn’t care what Ruby says, she said last week Ruby sad she has taken everything from her. She said that she will never take her pride or the fact that she won the first Owen Tournament. [c]

-Jericho was backstage with Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. Jericho said that they don’t need to always be under his wing, it was announced that Garcia and Sammy were in the tag tournament.

(4) RUBY SOHO vs. BRITT BAKER

Both Ruby Soho and Britt Baker battled for wrist control, Ruby was able to apply a side headlock. Britt battled out and ran the ropes and took down Ruby, leading to a sling blade from Baker. On the outside, Britt was distracted by the Outcasts and Soho slammed Britt to the floor. [c]

Baker and Soho were battling for control as the match returned, as Britt hit a spinning neck breaker and then put on her glove to signify a Lock Jaw attempt was imminent. Britt hit a pump kick and was then rolled up by Soho. Baker, if you can believe it, was distracted and Soho got a near fall as a result.

Soho then tried a double stomp, but Baker rolled away. Baker then hit a kick and tried a pin attempt. The outcasts distracted and hit Britt as Ruby hit No future for a near fall. Ruby then tried to apply Lock Jaw on Baker, but Britt fought out and then got on the back of Soho. But, The Outcasts pulled her out. Baker went down and took out both women at ringside, then tried for a slam. Then Ruby hit a victory roll and used her friends for leverage and pinned Baker. [c]

WINNER: Ruby Soho

(Sage’s Analysis: Man, that was a lot of stuff. I don’t mind the ending and the near fall after No Future. But, I would have edited everything else out of that match as that is my only take away. That all parties involved look bad after a match built on literally 5 cheating spots.)

(5) KENNY OMEGA vs. WHEELER YUTA

Kenny Omega dominated Wheeler Yuta the first few moments, Yuta got a brief opening. But, Omega hit a face kick and then the you cannot escape flip. Here, Omega sold his tapped shoulder and then hit another move as if it hurt him more than Wheeler. Yuta then dove to the outside and slammed Omega into the barrier, then whipped him several times into the barriers. Omega got tot he apron and hit a kick and then tried a suplex over the ropes, but Yuta countered. [c]

Yuta was in control after the final break, Omega countered out of a rest hold. Then both men traded punches, Omega had an arm drag and both men were down for a count of five. Omega hit a spinning elbow then a fisherman buster for a two count. Kenny then quickly hit a move and got a two count. The two men traded forearm strikes, then Kenny applied a big slap.

Yuta applied a German Suplex, Yuta maintained hip control. Omega switched out of a suplex then hit a Snap Dragon Suplex, then another. Omega then tried for a third, Yuta countered into a V-Trigger. Omega then tried for a finisher, but Yuta countered into a pinning attempt for a near fall. Omega then hit big V-Trigger and then Don Callis came out. Takeshita appeared and hit a Blue Thunderbomb. Yuta hit a splash for a near fall.

Omega then hit a One Winged Angel for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Kenny Omega

-BCC came out and attacked Omega after the match. The Bucks and Hangman ran out for the save.

Final Thoughts: This show along with the other three hours of AEW content are really affecting Dynamite now for the past three weeks. Watered down seems like a harsh phrase, but that’s what comes to my mind as I write this. It just feels like 25-30% of AEW stars will be live any given episode of mainline AEW