NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 2 result – NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Kenta vs. Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston is the new NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

Kingston, who has played the perrienal underdog during his career, came through in a big moment and captured his first singles title in NJPW after beating Kenta.

The match started with Kenta using his usual tricks to throw Kingston off his game. A short time later, Kingston went for a chop on the floor, but missed and hit the ringpost. Kenta went after Kingston’s arm, which he uses for his Backfist finisher, for a long period of time. Eventually Kenta got away from working over Kingston’s arm and they traded big moves and hard strikes down the stretch.

Kenta used a ref bump to aid his cause during the match, but Kingston was able to overcome his shenanigans time after time. Kingston hit several backfists, but he couln’t get the pin. Kingston finally hit Kenta with a Backfist and then he hit the Glorious Driver for the win.