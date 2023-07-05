FREE PODCAST 7/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Little discuss a former wrestling fan’s perspective of current NXT product, Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate, The Creeds vs. Dyad, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Josh Little dive into the mailbag and take calls to discuss a former wrestling fan’s perspective of the current NXT product, Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate, The Creeds vs. Dyad in a Loser Leaves NXT match, Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport, Kelani Jordan’s debut against Tatum Paxley, Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp in an NXT Underground match, Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria, Ilja Dragunov calling out Bron Breakker, and more.

