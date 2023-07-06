FREE PODCAST 7/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Adam Cole-MJF skit, Jericho’s pivot, Yuta vs. Omega, live callers, emails (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners. They begin with thoughts on the latest chapter in the Adam Cole-MJF buddy storyline. Then they talk with live callers about a range of topics from the show, the potential oversaturation already because of Collision, the Blind Elimination Tag Team Tournament developments, Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta, the apparent babyface turn of Chris Jericho, where things are headed for Bloods & Guts, and more.

