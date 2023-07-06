VIP AUDIO 7/5 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Jericho teases end of J.A.S., Cole and MJF hit the gym together, Omega vs. Yuta, tournament matches, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 5 edition of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta in the main event, Chris Jericho hinting at a heel turn, more MJF-Adam Cole interactions and their first tag match, more Owen Hart Tournament and Tag Tournament matches, The Acclaimed, a Jack Perry-Hook angle, and more.

