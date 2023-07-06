VIP AUDIO 7/6 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss return of a controversial figure, KiLynn King vs. Masha Slamovich, video package on Impact President Scott D’Amore, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss last week’s Impact TV, which included the return of a controversial figure, KiLynn King vs. Masha Slamovich, a lengthy video package on Impact President Scott D’Amore, Lio Rush’s Impact debut, and the continuation of the Alex Shelley-Nick Aldis feud. Also, the results from the Australia tour.

