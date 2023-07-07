VIP AUDIO 7/7 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Trial of the Tribal Chief, Waller vs. Edge, Sheamus vs. Theory, Styles vs. Kross (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the Trial of the Tribal Chief, Edge as guest on The Grayson Waller Effect followed by a match between them, Sheamus challenging Austin Theory for the U.S. Title, and A.J. Styles vs. Karrion Kross.

