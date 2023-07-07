FREE PODCAST 7/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: Trial of the Tribal Chief, Waller vs. Edge, Sheamus vs. Theory, Styles vs. Kross (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Trial of the Tribal Chief, Edge as guest on The Grayson Waller Effect followed by a match between them, Sheamus challenging Austin Theory for the U.S. Title, and A.J. Styles vs. Karrion Kross.
