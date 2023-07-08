VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #766 (July 12, 2003): Mitchell’s “Culture of Death” cover story, Keller on drug problem in wrestling, Torch Talk with Foley, Powell on Raw improvements, McNeill on men hitting women in wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #766 cover-dated July 12, 2003: This issue begins with a feature column by Bruce Mitchell titled “The Culture of Death” detailing the arguments powerbrokers in the industry use to defend the lack of action on drug addiction issues… Wade Keller’s “This Week” column makes a case that some of pro wrestling’s drug problems are solving themselves… The Top Five Stories breaks the news that Hulk Hogan’s departure from WWE the week before was related to his WrestleMania payoff… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” column looks at the improvements in Raw, but the long-term problems that remain… Pat McNeill looks at the good news and bad news related to the weekend house shows… Part four of the Mick Foley “Torch Talk” includes detials of his political heat within WWE… Plus the TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, Torch Newswire, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtracks, Raw & Smackdown Reports, and more…

