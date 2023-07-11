VIP AUDIO 7/10 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Ricochet-Logan Paul talking segment, Baszler-Rouse angle, Stark pins Becky, Judgment Day turmoil, Cody talks Lesnar, Gable Academy segment, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including a flawed Ricochet-Logan Paul talking segment, a Shayna Baszler-Ronda Rousey angle, Zoey Stark pins Becky Lynch, Judgment Day turmoil, Cody Rhodes talks Brock Lesnar, a Gable Academy graduation ceremny for Maxxine, and more.

