20 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (7-7-2003): Powell’s review of Flair & Orton vs. Bubba & RVD, Booker T vs. Christian for IC Title, puls Jericho, Michaels, Nash, Austin, Trish

The following was originally published on PWTorch.com 20 years ago this week…

WWE Raw virtual time ongoing review

Aired July 7, 2003

Live from Montreal, Que.

Broadcast live on TNN

This is an ongoing ”virtual time” report on tonight’s Raw. I will update this report with results and commentary every 10 or 15 minutes throughout the show. You may have to hit refresh in order to see our latest update.

1st Quarter Hour

A highlight video recapped last week’s Kane storyline… The show opened with the usual still-shot photos of Eric Bischoff and Steve Austin… The opening montage aired…

Austin walked to the ring for a promo and played into the food poisoning storyline excuse for his absence last week. He didn’t blame his sickness on Eric Bischoff, but rather on Mexican TV dinners. Austin said Bischoff wouldn’t be appearing on the show. Austin noted that the show was being held in Montreal. He also pointed out that there was a referee in the ring and said that this could mean only one thing. A screwjob? Nope, a match was about to take place. Austin said it wasn’t just a match, it was an Intercontinental Title match between Christian and Booker T…

Before the match, Christian took the mic at ringside and announced that he is better than Booker T. Christian tried to get himself counted out by telling the ref to go ahead with his count, but Austin stopped him in his tracks by announcing that the title would change hands on a countout or a DQ. Christian said the match couldn’t start until he entered the ring, so Austin went to ringside and threw him inside the ring to start the match.

(1) Booker T beat Christian to win the WWE Intercontinental Title 13:18. The announcers quickly took over and Lawler made the first screw job reference of the night by accusing Austin of screwjobbing Christian. A few minutes later, Lawler acknowledged that Booker T has never won the Intercontinental Title. Booker took control of the match and pinned Christian near the ropes. The ref made the three count only to spot Christian’s leg was draped over the bottom rope. The ref rolled to ringside and reversed his decision. Lillian Garcia announced to the crowd that the match would be restarted.

[Commercial break]

2nd Quarter Hour

Ross reiterated the storyline that Austin was in full control of the show due to Bischoff’s absence. Booker scored a couple of strong nearfalls. Christian responded by grabbing the belt in hopes of getting himself DQ’d. The announcers pointed out that Christian would lose the title if he was to be DQ’d, but Christian swung the belt at Booker, who ducked out of the way. In other words, the spot didn’t make much sense because of the rule stipulations. Booker hit the scissors kick and scored the pin. After being handed the belt, Booker fell on his back in celebration…

(Commentary: I can’t say I’m disappointed that Christian’s Intercontinental Title reign is over. He did a nice job with the belt during his brief run, but with Triple H and La Resistance holding the other Raw title belts, there were just too many heels retaining title belts in similar fashion. Having all heel title holders also made it difficult to send the Raw house show crowds home happy after the main event.)

Backstage, Mark Jindrak thanked Steve Austin for giving him a match against Chris Jericho. Nick Patrick interrupted Austin’s conversation to call his attention to an emergency…

[Commercial break]

Backstage, Austin, Bubba Ray Dudley, Spike Dudley, and some medics tended to Tommy Dreamer, who had been attacked by an unidentified person…

The announcers aired highlights of the infamous Montreal screwjob involving Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Vince McMahon. Jim Ross announced that Chris Jericho would be interviewing Shawn Michaels about the screwjob in the Highlight Reel later in the show…

Teddy Long came to the ring and complained that “the man” was getting the better of his stable. Long introduced Rosey as his newest member…

Backstage, Jonathan Coachman approached the entourage that was walking Dreamer, who was on a stretcher, into an ambulance. Coachman asked Bubba if he had any idea who attacked Dreamer. Bubba said he had a pretty good idea and was going to find out for sure…

[Commercial break]

3rd Quarter Hour

(2) Rosey (w/Teddy Long) beat Hurricane at 1:42. Before the match, Ross hyped that Mick Foley will be appearing on NBC’s “The Today Show” tomorrow morning to promote his new book. Ross also noted that Chris Nowinski was home recovering from post concussion syndrome. Rosey used a Samoan Drop to make quick work of Hurricane. After the match, Rosey took offense to something Teddy Long told him. Rosey backed Long into a corner, only to be attacked from behind and left lying by Rodney Mack…

Backstage, Bubba Ray Dudley accused Ric Flair and Randy Orton of attacking Dreamer. Bubba held up his bloody fist and waved it in the faces of the heels while telling them that it was Dreamer’s blood. Austin entered the picture and tried to play peace maker by telling Bubba that he would grant him a tag match later in the show if he went and found a partner (where’s D-Von?). Jackie Gayda entered the scene and told Austin to come help her because something had happened to Rico…

[Commercial break]

Highlights aired from during the break of Austin and Jackie tending to Rico, who was the victim of an attack. Rico told Austin that he thought Kane had attacked him…

(3) Val Venis & Gail Kim beat Steven Richards & Victoria in a mixed tag match at 3:42. During the match, Ross reminded viewers that Bubba and a partner of his choosing would face Orton & Flair later in the show. Unless I missed it, they’ve yet to explain the whereabouts of D-Von Dudley. In the end, Kim turned Victoria’s powerbomb attempt into a huracanrana for the win…

4th Quarter Hour

Backstage, Trish Stratus and Ivory were talking strategy when Test walked into the picture. After Ivory walked away, Test approached Trish and started coming on to her. Trish complained about the way Test treats women, which led to Test grabbing Trish’s arm and threatening her. Kevin Nash stepped into the picture out of nowhere and came to Trish’s defense. “Big man, huh?” Nash asked Test. “You like beating up on women? Why don’t you try me, huh?” Nash told Test he’d see him in the ring…

(Commentary: A surprisingly nice pop from the live crowd for Nash.)

Ross hyped the Highlight Reel with Shawn Michaels for after the break…

[Commercial break]

Jericho came to the ring for the Highlight Reel segment as Lawler said on commentary that everyone remembers where they were the night of the Montreal Screwjob in 1997. The live crowd cheered for Jericho, who played into their cheers by saying it was nice to see that they recognize Canada’s greatest athlete. Jericho complained that Shawn Michaels committed a travesty against every Canadian the night he screwed Bret Hart out of the WWE Title. Highlights aired of the actual screwjob and the post-match spit-bath Bret gave Vince. Back live, the crowd chanted “We want Bret.” Jericho said he sympathizes with the live crowd because the Montreal footage makes his blood boil whenever he sees it (then why did he wait until tonight to bring it up?). Jericho introduced Michaels, whom he said was coming to the ring to issue an official apology.

Michaels came out to a negative crowd reaction, which Jericho played into by “golf-clapping” for Michaels. The live crowd started chanting “asshole” at Michaels, who told Jericho he was happy he was given a chance to come out and apologize to the fans of Montreal. Michaels said he has publicly apologized to Bret Hart, but has never apologized directly to the fans of Montreal.

“What I am most sorry about is the fact that you people have never managed to be able to get on with your lives,” Michaels told the crowd. “In America, back at home, heck, all over the world, nobody cares about what happened back here in 1997. Montreal Canada sits here by itself as the only people who are stuck back in 1997.” Lawler sided with Michaels on commentary by telling the Canadians to move on with their lives. “Get over it,” Lawler said. The live crowd shot back at Michaels with “You screwed Bret” chants. “Your point would be what?” Michaels asked. “I had a job to do it and I did it.” Lawler really turned it up on commentary by telling the Canadian fans that they treat Hart as if he is some kind of a god or something. The segment continued in the next hour.

5th Quarter Hour

Chris Jericho told Shawn Michaels that “we” (Canadians) will never forget what he did to Bret Hart. “What is this ‘we’ stuff?” Michaels asked. “Are you Mr. Canada?” Michaels pointed out that Jericho currently resides in in the United States and then challenged him to a match. Jericho passed on the match and complained about the Canadian economy. Jericho said he won’t wrestle Michaels in Montreal because it’s not worth his time. Jericho offered to wrestle Michaels in two weeks when the show is in Hollywood. Michaels insisted their match take place in Montreal, but Jericho refused and wrapped up the segment…

(Commentary: I was actually hoping that the Highlight Reel segment was designed to turn Jericho into the new Canadian hero rather than to establish Michaels as a babyface in Montreal again. And the saddest thing about it is that nothing was really accomplished in this segment. Jericho will still be cheered in most Canadian cities, and Michaels will still hear the “You screwed Bret” chants.)

Backstage, Steve Austin told Jonathan Coachman that he would get to the bottom of the attacks on Tommy Dreamer and Rico. Austin entered his office and found Kane (wearing the towel over his head again) sitting in his chair. “We need to talk,” Kane told Austin as the show went to break…

[Commercial break]

Backstage, Austin tried to talk Kane out of quitting. Austin said he felt bad that his attempt to turn Kane back into a monster resulted in him losing his mask. “I don’t need you killing my superstars backstage,” Austin said. “I need you killing my superstars in the ring.” Austin said he bet that the people would cheer Kane because of what he did to Bischoff last week. Austin invited Kane to come to the ring with him to hear the people cheer him. “Or you can stay back here and you can quit,” said Austin. Kane stood up, approached Austin, and then left the room without saying anything…

6th Quarter Hour

(4) Test beat Kevin Nash at 1:47. Before the match, Ross said Stacy was at home nursing the “injury” she received last week at the hands of Test. Ross added that Scott Steiner was at Stacy’s bedside. Despite the live crowd’s surprising pop for Nash earlier in the show, his match was met with the usual non-reaction. Trish ran out and tried to interfere, but Test caught her and shoved her toward his opponent. Nash caught Trish and helped her out of the way, but left himself open to the Big Boot from Test, who scored the pin. After the match, Test shoved Trish to the ground at ringside a couple of times and then smirked as he walked backstage…

(Commentary: It looks like Kevin Nash’s idea of new offense is to make grunting noises whenever he hits his opponents with the same old knees, punches, and kicks.)

Backstage, Terri interviewed Booker T, who invited Terri and the entire city of Montreal to join him in celebrating his Intercontinental Title win…

[Commercial break]

(5) Chris Jericho beat Mark Jindrak at 3:45. Before the match, the announcers hyped tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale Saturday through Ticketmaster. Ross put over Jindrak in a big way by saying that he has ever skill and attribute a wrestler needs to be successful. Jericho beat the heavily rumored future Evolution member via submission with the Liontamer. After the match, Jericho vowed that Michaels will meet the same fate as Jindrak when they wrestle in Hollywood…

[Commercial break]

7th Quarter Hour

Ross hyped Triple H vs. Maven for Sunday Night Heat. The announcers also hyped the new WWE Magazine that features Fred Blassie on the cover…

(6) Molly Holly beat Trish Stratus at 3:59. Before the match, Ross aired highlights of Test’s attack on Trish from earlier in the night. Horny Lawler actually said, “I see Paris, I see France, I think I see Trish’s underpants.” That should shut up all of the critics who say Lawler’s act is dated. Trish sold for the majority of the match, which Ross effectively attributed to Test’s attack. It made for a good story, but the live crowd didn’t seem to care, as they really didn’t get into the match. Molly locked Trish in what Ross described as a reverse Camel’s Clutch hold for the submission win. Good to see Molly get a win when there was a built in storyline excuse for Trish losing…

(Commentary: Good job by Trish, Molly, and Ross of making a story out of Test’s earlier attack on Trish.)

Backstage, Austin asked Kane if he was going to join him in the ring or quit. “I’ll do it,” said Kane, which apparently indicated that he’d join Austin in the ring…

[Commercial break]

8th Quarter Hour

(7) Bubba Ray Dudley & Rob Van Dam beat Ric Flair & Randy Orton at 5:39. Bubba named everyone’s favorite mystery partner RVD as his tag team partner. Ross acknowledged that Bubba, RVD, and Tommy Dreamer are friends dating back to their days in ECW. Lawler finally raised the question of D-Von Dudley’s whereabouts. He said D-Von took the night off for personal reasons and then pressed Ross for an explanation. “Now isn’t the time or place for that,” Ross answered. RVD critics were given more more ammunition when he appeared to botch an armdrag spot with Flair at the 2:00 mark. Later, RVD went up top for a Five Star Frogsplash attempt on Flair, but Orton grabbed him from behind at ringside. Spike Dudley ran out and pulled Orton off of RVD, who then hit the Frogsplash on Flair for the win…

A backstage shot aired of Kane getting ready for his appearance…

[Commercial break]

Steve Austin walked to the ring and told the live crowd they can give Kane whatever reaction they like. Austin added that Kane would earn his respect simply by showing guts and joining him in the ring. Kane walked out with the towel over his head and received a babyface reaction from the live crowd. Austin told Kane the people don’t care what he looks like, they care about what he does in the ring. The live crowd cheered in agreement with Austin.

“It’s time for you to climb higher than you’ve ever been in your life,” Austin told Kane. Austin aired a clip of Kane chokeslamming Eric Bischoff “straight to hell” at the end of last week’s show. “That’s what I’m talking about,” Austin said. “That’s the fire that Kane possesses.” Austin called the footage of Kane chokeslamming as funny. “You saying I’m funny?” Kane asked. “I thought you said you weren’t going to make fun of me Kane said.” Austin tried to tell Kane he wasn’t making fun of him, but Kane cut him off with a clothesline.

9th Quarter Hour

Kane attacked Austin with several punches and backed him into a corner of the ring. Austin fired back with several punches of his own that sent Kane over the top rope. Austin hit Kane with a chairshot and then gave him a Stunner in the ring. Austin called for the ringside attendant to throw him his beer, but Kane no-sold the Stunner by sitting up. Kane grabbed Austin by the throat and chokeslammed him to end the show…

