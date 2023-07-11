WWE Raw Results (7/10): Keller’s report on Rollins vs. Dominik rematch, Drew & Riddle vs. Imperium, Ricochet-Logan Paul face-to-face, Cody message for Brock

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 10, 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. AT KEYBANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin



[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, they went to a wide shot of the arena which was filled to the last row of the upper deck of the angle they showed.

-Finn Balor made his ring entrance. Kevin Patrick said he is arriving alone after rampant speculation of trouble within The Judgment Day. They went to a nearly three minute video recap of last week’s happenings. Back live, fans were booing as Balor paced in the ring. He said he’s got issues with how things went down last week. He said his issues with Seth Rollins haven’t been put to rest because of Damian Priest. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio interrupted. Ripley said they have issues to discuss, but they’re not going to discuss them there. Balor said his issue is with Priest, not them. He said Priest was trying to hijack his moment. Ripley pushed the mic and put her hand over it. She then had an off-mic talk with Balor that got heated before Balor turned and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Balor continues to be rejuvenated in this new role.)

-Drew McIntyre made his full ring entrance. [c]

-Backstage, Ripley and Dominik approached Priest. Priest said that went just as he predicted. Ripley said they need to act like grown men. Priest said he already spoke to Balor and Balor chose not to listen. He said for Ripley, though, he’ll speak to him again.

(1) MATT RIDDLE & DREW MCINTYRE vs. GIOVANNI VINCI & LUDWIG KAISER (w/Gunther)

Riddle was in the ring and his music was fading as they cut to the ring. Then Imperium made their way to the ring. They aired a clip of Riddle pinning Vinci last week, and then McIntyre saving Riddle from a post-match Imperium attack followed by the McIntyre-Gunther staredown. The bell rang 19 minuets into the hour.

Riddle began the match. When he tagged out to Drew, fans cheered and Kaiser quickly tagged out to Vinci. Drew took Vinci down with a hard clothesline to the chest. Riddle tagged in and backflipped off of Drew’s clasped hands onto Vinci. Imperium took control and they cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Imperium remained in control against Riddle after the break. Graves noted that Gunther seemed increasingly frustrated Vinci and Kaiser weren’t able to put Riddle away. Riddle leaped and hot-tagged in Drew at 10:00. He tossed Vinci and Kaiser around as Gunther grew more upset at ringside. Drew eyed Gunther as he powerbombed Vinci. He turned and had some words for Gunther. Graves said that wasn’t just a powerbomb, it was a message. Drew was about to hit Vinci with a Claymore when Kaiser interfered. As the ref admonished Kaiser, Gunther yanked Drew to the floor. Riddle leaped off the ringside steps with a flying knee at Gunther. Drew then took Vinci down with a Claymore. Riddle held off an interfering Kaiser as Drew got the pin.

WINNERS: McIntyre & Riddle in 11:00.

-Gunther chewed out Vinci on the stage for losing and then walked away. Kaiser shot Vinci a look that suggested deep disappointment in him and then turned walked away.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match with a clean win for McIntyre & Riddle, but not a one-sided match. The match was primarily there to further tease the McIntyre-Gunther match.)

-They cut backstage where Balor was trying to get Dom to agree with him that, if it weren’t for Priest, he’d be champion. Ripley scolded them. Priest said at MITB it was never his intention to cost him the match. He said he was trying to help and would have never cashed in on him. Priest said they should go back to their usual business running this place “or…” Balor said he wants the first shot at Seth. Priest agreed and asked if they’re cool. Balor said they are. Priest said he knows Balor can beat Seth. Then he held up his briefcase and said, “Either way, it’s covered.” Balor kind of shot Priest a look that suggested he thought Priest was plotting to cash in the MITB briefcase if Balor came up short. [c]

-Patrick plugged tickets going on sale for the Oct. 7 Fastlane event in Indianapolis, Ind. this Friday. They went to Graves and Patrick on camera. Graves said Judgment Day invades NXT tomorrow night. Then Patrick threw to a five minute video recap of the Trial of the Tribal Chief from Friday.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens backstage. Sami generically talked about their title reign. Sami said they’re riding a pretty good steak and they’ll face the challenge of whomever steps up. Ripley and Dom showed up. Owens flipped out because no one called them out or mentioned them. Ripley said The Judgment Day can take the titles off of them whenever they want. Ripley said Dom will stomp in Seth’s head over and over tonight. She said Dom got in great cardio shape in prison and never gets tired. After Ripley and Dom left, Sami asked KO, “What do you think she meant by that?” Owens said he probably ran around the yard a lot. Owens asked what Sami thought. Sami whispered his idea to Owens who smiled and shrugged as if to say, “I hadn’t thought of that, but maybe.”

-A video package aired on Maxxine Dupri.

-Ripley and Dom made their ring entrance. [c]

-A vignette aired with Jinder Mahal and Sanga & Veer. He said victory is an illusion of fools. “Your war cry is the noise beneath our feet,” he said.

–Seth’s ring entrance took place. Dom attacked Seth at ringside as Seth was eyeing Ripley. As Seth fought back and chased Dom into the crowd, they just happened to have a camera waiting to film them back there near the hockey boards. Balor and Priest showed up and attacked Seth. Patrick and Graves said they set a trap. Graves said this should quiet all the speculation that they weren’t on the same page. KO and Sami charged out for the save to KO’s music. Seth hit Dom across his back with a chair. Dom fled the ring. [c]

-They showed images of the Buffalo Bills and their fans.

-Graves announced the previous segment led to a six-man tag match being booked later with The Judgment Day vs. Sami & KO & Seth.

-Ricochet’s ring entrance took place. He told the fans that everyone knows why he’s there. He said he’d like to says something from the heart. He said if they know him, from the moment he steps through the curtain, he takes the risks he takes for all of them so they can go home and say Ricochet was the highlight of their night.

[HOUR TWO]

Ricochet said Logan has accomplished a lot in his short time in WWE. He said they’ve crossed paths on multiple occasions, but it was a mistake when Logan jumped him from behind because “Little Logan didn’t get his way.” He said he’s cool with that because that’s how things work in WWE. He said what he took offense to is Logan going on his podcast and saying that Ricochet was unprofessional “when you admitted you had no clue what you’s was even doing in the first place.” He said they do things big in WWE, so if he’s got something to say to him, say it to him face-to-face. Logan then came out to his music.

Logan laughed and said Ricochet is sounding like a little boy. He said he wants to say what he has to say quickly and then “get out of this crap city.” He said whenever they get in the ring together, it’s fireworks. He said everyone cared more about him losing than Ricochet winning. He said Ricochet blew the match for both of them. He said that makes Ricochet a reckless amateur. Ricochet said he is a man of the people. Some fans cheered. He said none of the people wants him near that Money in the Bank briefcase. Ricochet said he keeps throwing around the word “unprofessional.” He said he wouldn’t be standing in the ring after 20 years if he was unprofessional.

Fans chanted “Logan sucks!” Logan said, “You’re in the middle of your promo and the chant is still about me. Ha ha ha.” Ricochet said he was going to challenge him to a match, but now that he sees his “stupid face” in person, he just wants to hurt him. He warned Logan not to run his mouth about him again. Logan said, “Or what?” He said he won’t be intimidated by “a dude in a medium-plus button up with 90 percent forehead.” He said he’s clever, though, and he likes it and respects it. He said Ricochet wants a match with him so they can go viral. He said he doesn’t care about going viral because he is now a WWE Superstar. “I have a legendary knock out punch,” he said. “This guy is about replays and clips, but no offense buddy, but I don’t think this is going to work out between us.”

Ricochet leaped and flipped over the top rope and landed on his feet right in front of Logan. Logan took off his sunglasses and said that was cool for a TikTok. “I’m not a TikTok’er, bro.” He said he’s not about moments because he is the moment. He turned to leave and said it wasn’t going to work out, but then he took a swing at Ricochet. Ricochet ducked and then delivered an inverted DDT onto the ringside mat. Logan held his head and leaned against the ring apron. Ricochet had a few closing words for Logan as Logan rubbed the back of his head.

(Keller’s Analysis: Was that the most ever asked of Ricochet with a live mic in his hand? You could see where there’s just something that’s not quite there about him when he talks compared to his peers. His body language and facial expressions were strong, but he comes up short on inflection and the choice of words. (“Homie” in 2023? Is that still a thing anyone says? Genuine question.) Logan was really strong here, and the fans sided with Ricochet for sure. The meta stuff about the planned cooperative spot going awry and Logan blaming Ricochet is an awful idea to work into the storyline. Were they alluding to the idea that Ricochet “blew the spot” and was too risky and unprofessional going through with it since he was the experienced wrestler and Logan put his fate in his hands? How does that work on a wrestling show where the whole narrative structure is built around the notion that wrestlers are fighting to win, not work together to put on good entertainment for fans? Which brings me to Ricochet’s ridiculous opening lines about how his goal is to be exciting instead of a winner. He didn’t say it explicitly, but that was the conclusion you’d draw from him saying his goal is to be the highlight of fans’ nights.)

-Becky Lynch made her ring entrance. [c]

(2) BECKY LYNCH vs. ZOEY STARK (w/Trish Stratus)

The bell rang 16 minutes into the hour. Fans chanted, “Let’s go, Becky!” early. Trish tripped Becky as she ran the ropes at 2:00. Stark fought back and and landed a springboard dropkick. Becky rolled to the floor and they cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Becky was tossing Stark around at ringside after the break. Stark fired back with a clothesline in the ring. Stark landed a slingshot twisting splash onto Becky in the corner. Graves called it “mind-blowing athleticism.” Becky came back with an inverted DDT for a near fall, but Stark caught her with a superkick for a near fall. Stark leveraged Becky’s shoulders down with a roll-up and held onto the middle rope. The ref caught her and stopped the count. Becky rolled Stark up, but Trish intervened. Stark then hit Becky from behind, but Becky countered and then wrecking ball kicked Trish at ringside. Stark then rolled up Becky for the three count. Graves said Becky took her eye off the ball for just one second and Stark made her pay. Patrick said that’s the biggest victory of Stark’s career.

WINNER: Starks in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good match and a big win for Stark, even with help. It sends the message to fans that Stark is being promoted as a high level wrestler.)

-Backstage, Sami and KO were talking strategy with Seth. KO said they should go out there and punch faces and smash heads and break noses and make sure at the end of it, they walk out the winners and their opponents don’t walk out at all. Everyone seemed happy about that plan.

-Otis and Chad Gable stood at a podium in red graduation gowns and caps. Gable talked up how Maxxine showed hard work, dedication, and commitment to a master coach’s plan. He said it was his great honor to give his model student a graduation certificate to the Gable Academy. Maxxine gave her acceptance speech and said she is just getting started and “this star is going to sparkle.” Gable said that was great and then said they have a tradition. Otis took off his robe and put on his jacket, but turned both into a comedy bit. Gable told Maxxine to drop her cap and take off her gown. Some fans got excited. He presented her with a Gable Academy jacket. She did take off her robe and her wrestling singlet was underneath. As they put the jacket on her, The Viking Raiders interrupted. Valhalla snuck in behind Maxxine from the opposite side of the ring and stole her jacket. Graves said the Raiders have pillaged the Alpha Academy’s Graduation Ceremony.

-A clip aired of Shayna Baszler attacking Ronda Rousey and then the promo exchange and brawl last week between them.

-They showed Baszler warming up backstage. [c]

(3) EMMA vs. SHAYNA BASZLER

As Baszler came out, they cut to Emma trying to buddy-up to Baszler earlier in the day, but Baszler rejected the overture and told her she’d give her a hands-on demonstration of what she has planned for Rousey. The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Emma got in a flurry of early offense. Graves said the offense by Emma might have just fired up Baszler. Baszler put Emma out with a Kirafuda Clutch a minute later.

WINNER: Baszler in under 2:00.

-Afterward, Rousey’s music played. Cheers and boos broke out. Rousey eyed Baszler as she entered the ring. She punched Baszler and pummeled her. Baszler countered with her Kirafuda Clutch. Baszler escaped and went for an armbar. Graves said they know each other’s moves so well after training together. Graves said he doesn’t know when or where, but they could tear each other apart if they have a match.

-Patrick threw to a clip of the Cody-Brock Lesnar angle last week. [c]

-Cody Rhodes came out to his entrance theme wearing a blue suit and tie. Fans sang his song. Patrick said Cody stood his ground and forced Lesnar to retreat in a way they hadn’t seen before. Graves said the job is not complete when it comes to Lesnar, but last week was a moral victory for him. When his music stopped, a “Cody! Cody!” chant rang out. He asked Buffalo what they want to talk about.

He said there are millions of people watching from home, but he said he wanted to turn his back to them and see everybody in the crowd. He did and the fans opposite the hard camera stood and cheered. A louder “Cody! Cody!” chant broke out. He said it can sometimes feel there is an invisible wall between wrestlers and fans, but he doesn’t feel that way. He said the reason it doesn’t sound performative from him is because what he tells them is real. He said at a media event, he was asked about his momentum. Cody said he cited the fans. He said every city is sold out and every crowd is louder and louder. He said by every metric you can judge him by, he’s doing okay. He said a mountain stands in front of him, though.

[HOUR THREE]

He said he’s referring to Brock Lesnar. He said Lesnar isn’t there “because he didn’t think Buffalo was worth the trip.” Fans booed. He said he was told Brock would be on Raw next week. He said everybody has their Brock Lesnar, be it fear of flying or a terrible boss or taking a wrong turn in a marathon. He said his dream is a rubber match with Lesnar at Summerslam. He said he needs another fight with Lesnar because what emerges from the cloud of dust will be next in line. He said he doesn’t want to be the prince forever because he wants to be next in line.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s a focused, disciplined Cody on the mic. He’s found his groove by staying on point and connecting with fans in ways few wrestlers do. The line about everyone having their own version of Lesnar and then listing real-world obstacles people face was one of those moments where you understand why fans feel a bond with him. Him turning to face the fans with his back to the camera was another moment he connected with them in ways most wrestlers don’t.)

-A clip aired of the Miz-Tommaso Ciampa angle.

-Miz made his ring entrance. [c]

(4) TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. THE MIZ – No DQ match

Ciampa grabbed a chair. Miz went after him at ringside. Ciampa fought back right away and then threw him into the ring where the ref called for the bell to start the match 10 minutes into the hour.

They ended up back at ringside a minute later where Ciampa landed a running knee to Miz’s head to knock Miz off a desk chair. Fans chanted, “We want tables!” Miz countered a Fairy Tale Ending on a chair and took control. They fought at ringside a minute later where Ciampa put a chair over Miz’s head and threw him into the ringpost. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Back from the break, Ciampa back suplexed Miz over the announce desk lid and then set up a Fairy Tale Ending on the table. Miz slipped free, but Ciampa shoved him off the table into the barricade ribs-first. Ciampa bashed Miz with a trash can lid and then set up a table, which got a rise out of the crowd. Ciampa leaped off the second rope and drove Miz through the table. He covered Miz, but Bronson Reed yanked Ciampa out of the ring and dropped an elbow on him. Graves said Miz has deep pockets and might have arranged for this. Bronson threw Ciampa into the ring and then landed a top rope splash on him. Miz crawled over and covered Ciampa for the win.

WINNER: Miz in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid no DQ match.)

-They showed highlights of the women’s tag team gauntlet match last week.

-Backstage, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were chatting when Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville walked in. They exchanged words for a few seconds. Ripley then told Rodriguez and Morgan to stay out of her business. She said it’s strike three if they get in her way again. Green then said they’re going to win the tag titles “and we’ll run this division.” Ripley eyed Green and wasn’t into the “we” thing. Deville talked Green into leaving. Morgan said they’re just not scared of her. Rodriguez then said: “We’re going to stop you. Deal with it.”

-Morgan and Rodriguez then made their entrance. [c]

(5) SONYA DEVILLE & CHELSEA GREEN vs. KATANA CHANCE & KAYDEN CARTER

Deville aided a cover by Green on Chance to win.

WINNERS: Deville & Green in 2:00.

-Backstage Riddle said he’s planning to beat Gunther next week. Drew said he’ll be away next week so maybe hold off a week. Riddle said he talked to Adam Pearce and got Vinci and Kaiser banned from ringside. Drew said that’s great, so he should take off Gunther’s head. He then suggested they go party in Buffalo.

-Seth made his ring entrance. [c]

(6) SETH ROLLINS & KEVIN OWENS & SAMI ZAYN vs. THE JUDGMENT DAY (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor w/Rhea Ripley)

More ring entrances took place after the break. The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. Seth chased Dom out of the ring, then Dom tagged in Balor. Seth attacked Balor. They cut to an early commercial after some brawling at ringside. [c]

Priest was in control of Owens after the break. With Owens down, Dom eagerly tagged in. Seth immediately tagged in and went after Dom. Priest intervened, so Seth let go of Dom and tossed Priest out of the ring. Seth then kicked Dominik in the head and scored a two count. Dom thumbed Seth in the eyes and tagged out to Priest. Seth hit Priest with a Pedigree at 9:00. Balor broke up the cover.

Seth lifted Balor for a slam, but Priest interfered and then Balor landed an inverted DDT. Dom tagged in and landed a quick top rope splash for a near fall. Balor hit Seth with a slingblade. Seth managed to tag in Sami who hit a top rope crossbody block for a two count. Balor and Sami battled next. Balor landed a dropkick and then leaped off the top rope with a Coup de Grace attempt. Sami avoided and then hit a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Dom broke up the cover. Owens hit Dom with a stunner. Sami clotheslined Priest over the top rope. Balor charged at Sami, but Sami gave him an exploder suplex into the corner. Ripley pulled on Sami’s boot as he set up a Helluva Kick. Priest gave Sami a chokeslam as Ripley had the ref occupied. Balor then landed the Coup de Grace for the win.

Priest and Balor eyed each other with suspicion and tension, but then the tension broke with mutual smiles and a hug as Ripley celebrated and cheered. As The Judgment Day celebrated, Graves told NXT to brace for their arrival tomorrow night.

WINNERS: The Judgment Day in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid main event with a nice crescendo leading to the pin.)

