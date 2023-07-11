VIP AUDIO 7/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (7-8-2005): Smackdown Terrorist angle, Cornette’s release from WWE, Hogan back in the mix, Hunter’s place on Raw with Cena, Hogan, Michaels, Meanie-JBL truce, Brock’s WWE negotiations, Divas Search, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 8, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering these topics:

The terrorist angle that aired on Thursday’s Smackdown…

Jim Cornette’s release from WWE/OVW, and his potential course from here…

John Laurenaitis’s performance so far as V.P. of Talent Relations…

Hulk Hogan back in the mix in a big way, and Shawn Michaels’s turning on him…

Where Hunter fits in on Raw with Cena, Hogan, and a heel Michaels…

Blue Meanie’s decision to accept a peace offering and feud with JBL on TV…

Brock Lesnar’s public negotiations with WWE, where he fits in if he returns…

The WWE financial health

Linda McMahon’s public spat with an investor…

Analysis of the layoffs, what they mean, the choices they made…

The 20 minute Diva Search competition on Raw – entertaining or excessive?

