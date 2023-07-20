7/20 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Josh Alexander returns, Something vs. Knight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JULY 20, 2023

WINDSOR, ONT AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE SPORTSPLEX

AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from Slammiversary including the five title changes and the returns of Jake Something, Eric Young, and Josh Alexander.

-Scott D’Amore was in the ring and thanked the fans. Fans chanted “Thank you, Scott.” He talked about his match at Slammiversary and said it was something he would remember forever. Fans chanted “You still got it.” He announced that his leave of absence was over and and talked about the matches the fans would see tonight. He was interrupted by the Good Hands. They walked down the stage. John Skyler called Scott a coward and said he was hiding behind his title so he wouldn’t get a receipt from them. They got in the ring and Jason Hotch said Scott had been an obstacle. Skyler said Scott was due for a beating. Scott took off his jacket. Scott said they could face Rich Swann and Sami Callihan.

(1) RICH SWANN & SAMI CALLIHAN vs. THE GOOD HANDS (Jason Hotch & John Skyler)

Swann and Callihan double teamed Hotch. Skyler speared Swann. Hotch gave Swann a Blue Thunder Bomb. The Hands double teamed Swann. Sami broke up a pin attempt. Swann made a comeback and made the tag to Sami. Sami took on the Hands by himself. Sami gave Hotch a Death Valley Driver, but Skyler broke up a pin attempt. Swann and Sami double teamed Hotch and Swann got the pin after a slam.

WINNERS: Rich Swann & Sami Callihan in 4:00.

-Backstage, Chris Bey & Ace Austin talked about losing the tag team belts at Slammiversary due to the Rascalz. Bey said they would beat Subculture tonight. The Rascalz walked in. They got into an argument and brawled. Security broke it up. Scott D’Amore walked in. He sent Ace and Bey away to prepare for their match tonight and had security throw out the Rascalz. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice walked in and Swinger complained about his wins being thrown out. Scott said that if Swinger won one match, he could get a title match. Scott said his opponent would be Dice and if Swinger loses, he is gone. Scott left. Dice said he could just lay down and Swinger could pin him. Scott walked back in and said whichever one of them got pinned would have to leave Impact. [c]

-Outside shot of the arena.

-Gia Miller interviewed Eric Young. He said he was glad to be back and he had a story to tell. He said it was cool to stand next to his coach at Slammiversary and win. Nick Aldis walked in. He welcomed Young back. He complained about being beat with a foreign object. Aldis said he feels like he now has a colleague against these internet darlings in Impact. Young said history and tradition can be beautiful and one of his favorite traditions is wrestlers settling things in the ring. Aldis said “Let’s dance”, shook hands, and said he would see Young in the ring.

-Brief video package on Jake Something. They showed highlights and he talked about his return and said his catchphrase “What’s my name?”

(2) JAKE SOMETHING vs. KEVIN KNIGHT

Knight cut a short inset promo during his ring entrance. Jake used his power to knock over Knight. Jake clotheslined Knight three times. Jake got a two count after a powerslam. Knight came back with a jawbreaker. They traded punches. Jake chopped Knight. Knight dropkicked Jake to the outside and splashed him over the top rope. [c]

Jake continued to use power moves, but Knight fought back using his speed. In the end, Jake put Knight away after a Black Hole Slam.

WINNER: Jake Something in 14:00.

(3) COURTNEY RUSH (w/Jessicka) vs. SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Gisele Shaw & Jai Vidal)

Jai interfered early to give Evans the advantage. Evans got a two count after a spinebuster. Rush made a comeback. Shaw argued with the referee on the ring apron. Jesskick threw Shaw into the post. Jody Threat picked up Jai and carried him to the back. Rush speared Evans and got the pin.

WINNER: Courtney Rush in 4:00. -Video package of Trinity winning the Knockouts title. She talked about the prestige of the title as a montage of former champions was shown. She said the real work starts now.

-The Coven promo. Taylor Wilde said the real story of Slammiversary was that they got cheated. KiLynn King said they were coming after Trinity and Dani Luna to make a statement. Wilde said they don’t need batteries to glow and they both laughed. [c]

-Video package on it being declared Impact Wrestling weekend in Windsor.

-Tom Hannifan sitdown interview with Jonathan Gresham. Gresham had requested the time. Gresham said he couldn’t hold his tongue anymore. He asked why wrestling and the X Division wasn’t governed by a set of rules. He said it was the same battle he had in ROH. He said maybe this environment isn’t for him and he walked off.



(4) SANTINO MARELLA vs. DIRTY DANGO

Dango took the mic before the match and said “Man, do I hate pro wrestling.” After an exchange, Dango regrouped on the outside. Santino went for an armbar. Santino armdragged Dango. Dango made a comeback after cheating. Dango whipped Santino into the turnbuckles. Santino tried to slam Dango but his back went out. Dango missed a flip off the top rope. Fans chanted “Cobra.” Santino pulled out the sock but someone in riot gear took it away. Dango used the distraction to pin Santino. After the match, the guy took off the helmet to reveal himself as Jon E. Bravo. WINNER: Dirty Dango in 6:00.

-Backstage, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans ere looking for Jai Vidal. They ran into Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich and exchanged words. Jody Threat dropped off Jai and told them to make sure this was the last time she had to do this. Shaw urged Jai to get up because they needed an outfit change.

-Josh Alexander’s dressing room door was shown as they teased his appearance for later. [c] -Alisha Edwards and Eddie Edwards promo. Alisha said Traci Brooks wasn’t half the woman she was. Traci and Frankie Kazarian approached and brawled. (5) SUBCULTURE (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews/Dani Luna)(c) vs. ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) — Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title match