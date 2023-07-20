7/20 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Josh Alexander returns, Something vs. Knight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT
JULY 20, 2023
WINDSOR, ONT AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE SPORTSPLEX
AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)
REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt
-Highlights from Slammiversary including the five title changes and the returns of Jake Something, Eric Young, and Josh Alexander.
-Scott D’Amore was in the ring and thanked the fans. Fans chanted “Thank you, Scott.” He talked about his match at Slammiversary and said it was something he would remember forever. Fans chanted “You still got it.” He announced that his leave of absence was over and and talked about the matches the fans would see tonight. He was interrupted by the Good Hands. They walked down the stage. John Skyler called Scott a coward and said he was hiding behind his title so he wouldn’t get a receipt from them. They got in the ring and Jason Hotch said Scott had been an obstacle. Skyler said Scott was due for a beating. Scott took off his jacket. Scott said they could face Rich Swann and Sami Callihan.
(1) RICH SWANN & SAMI CALLIHAN vs. THE GOOD HANDS (Jason Hotch & John Skyler)
Swann and Callihan double teamed Hotch. Skyler speared Swann. Hotch gave Swann a Blue Thunder Bomb. The Hands double teamed Swann. Sami broke up a pin attempt. Swann made a comeback and made the tag to Sami. Sami took on the Hands by himself. Sami gave Hotch a Death Valley Driver, but Skyler broke up a pin attempt. Swann and Sami double teamed Hotch and Swann got the pin after a slam.
WINNERS: Rich Swann & Sami Callihan in 4:00.
-Backstage, Chris Bey & Ace Austin talked about losing the tag team belts at Slammiversary due to the Rascalz. Bey said they would beat Subculture tonight. The Rascalz walked in. They got into an argument and brawled. Security broke it up. Scott D’Amore walked in. He sent Ace and Bey away to prepare for their match tonight and had security throw out the Rascalz. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice walked in and Swinger complained about his wins being thrown out. Scott said that if Swinger won one match, he could get a title match. Scott said his opponent would be Dice and if Swinger loses, he is gone. Scott left. Dice said he could just lay down and Swinger could pin him. Scott walked back in and said whichever one of them got pinned would have to leave Impact. [c]
-Outside shot of the arena.
-Gia Miller interviewed Eric Young. He said he was glad to be back and he had a story to tell. He said it was cool to stand next to his coach at Slammiversary and win. Nick Aldis walked in. He welcomed Young back. He complained about being beat with a foreign object. Aldis said he feels like he now has a colleague against these internet darlings in Impact. Young said history and tradition can be beautiful and one of his favorite traditions is wrestlers settling things in the ring. Aldis said “Let’s dance”, shook hands, and said he would see Young in the ring.
-Brief video package on Jake Something. They showed highlights and he talked about his return and said his catchphrase “What’s my name?”
(2) JAKE SOMETHING vs. KEVIN KNIGHT
Knight cut a short inset promo during his ring entrance. Jake used his power to knock over Knight. Jake clotheslined Knight three times. Jake got a two count after a powerslam. Knight came back with a jawbreaker. They traded punches. Jake chopped Knight. Knight dropkicked Jake to the outside and splashed him over the top rope. [c]
Jake continued to use power moves, but Knight fought back using his speed. In the end, Jake put Knight away after a Black Hole Slam.
WINNER: Jake Something in 14:00.
(3) COURTNEY RUSH (w/Jessicka) vs. SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Gisele Shaw & Jai Vidal)
Jai interfered early to give Evans the advantage. Evans got a two count after a spinebuster. Rush made a comeback. Shaw argued with the referee on the ring apron. Jesskick threw Shaw into the post. Jody Threat picked up Jai and carried him to the back. Rush speared Evans and got the pin.
WINNER: Courtney Rush in 4:00.
-Video package of Trinity winning the Knockouts title. She talked about the prestige of the title as a montage of former champions was shown. She said the real work starts now.
(4) SANTINO MARELLA vs. DIRTY DANGO
Dango took the mic before the match and said “Man, do I hate pro wrestling.” After an exchange, Dango regrouped on the outside. Santino went for an armbar. Santino armdragged Dango. Dango made a comeback after cheating. Dango whipped Santino into the turnbuckles. Santino tried to slam Dango but his back went out. Dango missed a flip off the top rope. Fans chanted “Cobra.” Santino pulled out the sock but someone in riot gear took it away. Dango used the distraction to pin Santino. After the match, the guy took off the helmet to reveal himself as Jon E. Bravo.
WINNER: Dirty Dango in 6:00.
-Backstage, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans ere looking for Jai Vidal. They ran into Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich and exchanged words. Jody Threat dropped off Jai and told them to make sure this was the last time she had to do this. Shaw urged Jai to get up because they needed an outfit change.
-Josh Alexander’s dressing room door was shown as they teased his appearance for later. [c]
-Alisha Edwards and Eddie Edwards promo. Alisha said Traci Brooks wasn’t half the woman she was. Traci and Frankie Kazarian approached and brawled.
(5) SUBCULTURE (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews/Dani Luna)(c) vs. ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) — Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title match
After going back and forth, the action spilled to the floor. When the action returned to the ring, Subculture had the upper hand. [c]
Subculture had the advantage until Bey made the hot tag. ABC used teamwork to get a near fall. Subculture made a comeback and got a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome.” Webster dove on Ace on the outside. Bey did a dive of his own. [c]
All four wrestlers fought in the ring and exchanged moves. With everyone down, Zachary Wentz got on the apron and distracted the referee, while Trey Miguel attacked Ace Austin. Bey and Andrews exchanged pin attempts and Andrews finally got the pin on Bey.
WINNERS: Subculture in 20:00.
-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera at ringside and recapped Lio Rush beating Chris Sabin for the X Division Title at Slammiversary. They said there was no medical update on Sabin. They pitched to the matches for next week, including:
*Johnny Swinger vs. Zicky Dice
*Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven
*Eric Young vs. Nick Aldis
-Josh Alexander walked to the ring. [c]
-(NOTE: There was no sound for this segment, which I think was a network issue. I just checked social media and others were having this problem). Fans cheered as Josh Alexander talked, presumably about recovering from his injury and about regaining the title. Alex Shelley walked to the ring with the title and confronted him. Lio Rush walked to the ring. He stood opposite Shelley and Alexander. Kushida walked to the ring next. He had the giant X around his neck, which looked ridiculous. Bully Ray walked to the stage… and I swear, the audio unfortunately came back for this. Then they cut to a car commercial. Perhaps, they’ll recap this segment next week. Good night, everyone!
FINAL THOUGHTS: Good follow-up to a packed Slammiversary. Some loose ends were tied up and other characters are set up for the next step in their journeys.
